How to watch Jaguars-Titans Thursday Night Football on TV in Las Vegas

Week 8 of the NFL season features the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the Tennessee Titans for Thursday Night Football.

The Jaguars (2-4) enter the matchup off a Week 7 loss to the Oakland Raiders, 33-16. The Titans (3-4) also enter the game off a loss last week, 34-26 to the Indianapolis Colts.

In the past three meetings between the Jaguars and Titans, the Jaguars have won two of the games, but the Titans have the most recent victory, 39-42 late last season.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch on TV in Las Vegas:

Place: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Time: 5:25 p.m. PDT

TV: NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

If you’re unable to watch on TV from home, the valley offers a slew of NFL team bars where you can watch the game with other fans.