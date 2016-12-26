How to watch Lions-Cowboys Monday Night Football tonight

The Detroit Lions visit the Dallas Cowboys tonight and wrap up Week 16 of the NFL regular season with Monday Night Football.

Detroit (9-5) enters the “MNF” game off a Week 15 loss to the New York Giants, 17-6, which snapped the Lions’ five-game win streak from Week 9 to Week 11. Dallas (12-2) enters Week 16 off a 26-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week after seeing its second loss of the season in Week 14 to the Giants.

The two sides last met on Jan. 4, 2015, which saw the Cowboys take the victory, 24-20, but the Lions have the W’s in the 2013 and 2011 meetings.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

