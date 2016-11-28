How to watch Packers-Eagles Monday Night Football in Las Vegas tonight

Week 12 of the NFL regular season wraps up tonight with the Green Bay Packers visiting the Philadelphia Eagles for Monday Night Football.

The Packers (4-6) enter tonight’s game on a four-game losing streak seeing loses to the Atlanta Falcons (33-32), Indianapolis Colts (31-26), Tennessee Titans (47-25) and Washington Redskins (42-25) in the last four weeks. The Eagles enter the MNF matchup off a Week 11 loss, 26-15, to the Seattle Seahawks.

The two sides haven’t met since Aug. 29, 2015, and in the last three meetings, the Eagles have taken two of the wins, including the last meeting, 39-26.. The Packers beat the Eagles 53-10 in the 2014 season.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

If you can’t catch the game from home, the Las Vegas Valley offers many NFL team bars where you can watch the game with other fans, including locations specific to both the Packers and Eagles.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.