How to watch Packers-Redskins Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas

Week 11 of the NFL regular season continues today with the Green Bay Packers visiting the Washington Redskins for Sunday Night Football.

Green Bay enters the matchup on a three-game losing streak while Washington enter the game off a Week 10 win over the Minnesota Vikings, 26-20.

In the last three meetings between the two teams, the Packers have taken the last two games (2016 and 2013).

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Who: Packers at Redskins

Place: FedExField, Hyattsville, Maryland

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

Online: NBC Sports live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

If you’re unable to catch the game from home, the valley offers many NFL team bars, including locations specific to Green Bay and Washington.

Other Sunday matchups on television in Las Vegas:

— Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m., KVVU/FOX

— Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys, 10 a.m., KLAS/CBS

— Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 1:25 p.m., KLAS/CBS

Other Sunday matchups:

— Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

— Chicago Bears at New York Giants

— Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs

— Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions

— Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

— Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams

— New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers

