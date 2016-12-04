How to watch Panthers-Seahawks Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas

Week 13 of the NFL regular season continues today with a slew of games and the Carolina Panthers visiting the Seattle Seahawks for Sunday Night Football.

Carolina (4-7) enters the SNF game off a Week 12 loss, 35-32, to the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 27. Seattle (7-3-1) also enter tonight’s game off a loss last week — 14-5 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch SNF in Las Vegas:

Place: CenturyLink Field, Seattle

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

Online: NBCSports live stream

Other Sunday games televised in Las Vegas:

— Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots, 10 a.m., KVVU/FOX

— Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers, 10 a.m., KLAS/CBS

— New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., KVVU/FOX

Other Sunday matchups:

— Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints

— Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars

— San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

— Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

— Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

— Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals

— Buffalo Bills at Oakland Raiders

— Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Diego Chargers

— Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals

