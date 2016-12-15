How to watch Rams-Seahawks Thursday Night Football in Las Vegas tonight

Believe it or not, we’re just three weeks away from the NFL post season. The Los Angeles Rams pay a visit to the Seattle Seahawks tonight to kick off Week 15 with Thursday Night Football.

Los Angeles (4-9) enters tonight’s game on the heels of a four-game losing streak and with an interim head coach after Jeff Fisher was fired earlier this week. Fisher was let go after a 4-9 start during the team’s first season back in Los Angeles.

The last four weeks the Rams have seen losses to the Atlanta Falcons (42-14), New England Patriots (26-10), New Orlean Saints (49-21) and Miami Dolphins (14-10). The team’s last win came in Week 10 over the New York Jets, 9-6.

Seattle enters the “TNF” game 8-4-1 on the season and off a Week 14 loss to the Green Bay Packers, 38-10, on Sunday.

In addition to being able to catch tonight’s game on NBC Sports online (with your cable credentials, or course), the game is one of the last games Twitter will stream live for free. Thursday Night Football in Week 16 will also be streamed on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: CenturyLink Field, Seattle

Time: 5:25 p.m. PST

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

Online: NBS Sports live stream (cable credentials required), Twitter live stream (no account required)

Radio: KBAD-AM (920)

If you can’t catch the game from home on television or online, the Las Vegas Valley offers many NFL team bars where you can watch with other fans.

