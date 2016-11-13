How to watch Seahawks-Patriots Sunday Night Football in Las Vegas

The Seattle Seahawks are getting a big-stage game for a second week in a row. Seattle beat the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football last week, the Seahawks travel to meet the New England Patriots tonight for Sunday Night Football.

While Seattle (5-2-1) enters the game off its MNF win, the Patriots (7-1) enter the game off a bye last week and a four-game winning streak.

In the last three meetings between the two sides, the Patriots have captured two of the wins (2015 and 2008) while the Seahawks have taken one win (2012).

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Place: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3)

Online:NBC Sports live stream

If you’re unable to catch Sunday Night Football from home on television or online, the valley offers many NFL team bars where you can watch with other fans.

Other Sunday games being televised in Las Vegas:

— Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles, 10 a.m., FOX

— Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m., CBS

— Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., FOX

Other Sunday matchups:

— Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers

— Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets

— Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans

— Minnesota Vikings at Washington Redskins

— Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

— Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

— Miami Dolphins at San Diego Chargers

— San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.