How to watch this Sunday’s NFL games on DirecTV

Looking for where to watch your favorite team? Here are the channel numbers for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package for Sunday’s morning and afternoon games. The channel will be blacked out if it is available on a local network affiliate.

