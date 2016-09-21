How to watch this Sunday’s NFL games on DirecTV

Looking for where to watch your favorite team? Here are the channel numbers for DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package for Sunday’s morning and afternoon games. The channel will be blacked out if it is available on a local network affiliate.
Denver at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., Channel 705.
Baltimore at Jacksonville, 10 a.m., Channel 706.
Cleveland at Miami, 10 a.m., Channel 707.
Oakland at Tennessee, 10 a.m., Channel 708.
Arizona at Buffalo, 10 a.m., Channel 709.
Minnesota at Carolina, 10 a.m., Channel 710.
Detroit at Green Bay, 10 a.m., Channel 711.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m., Channel 712.
San Francisco at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., Channel 713.
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m., Channel 714.
San Diego at Indianapolis, 1:25 p.m., Channel 715.
N.Y. Jets at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m., Channel 716.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:25 p.m., Channel 717.