How to watch Texans-Broncos Monday Night Football tonight

Week 7 of the NFL season features the Houston Texans visiting the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football.

Houston (4-2) enters tonight’s game off a Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler, returns to Sports Authority Field at Mile High for the first time since leaving the Broncos.

The Broncos (4-2) enter the MNF matchup on a two-game losing streak win Week 6 (San Diego Chargers) and Week 5 (Atlanta Falcons).

Denver holds the most recent win over Houston, in 2015, and a win in the 2013 season, while the Texans have a single win under its belt (2013) in the last three meetings between the two teams.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch MNF on television in Las Vegas:

Who: Texans at Broncos

Place: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Time: 5:30 p.m. PDT

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online:WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required), NFL GamePass (listen live, subscription required)

If you’re unable to catch the game at home, the valley does offer a slew of NFL team bars where you can cheer on your team with other fans.

