How to watch Texans-Raiders ‘MNF’ in Las Vegas tonight

Week 11 of the NFL regular season continues tonight with the Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders meeting for Monday Night Football in Mexico City.

The Texans (6-3) enter Week 11 on a two-game win streak with victories over the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars in the last two weeks. The Raiders enter the MNF matchup on a three-game win streak with wins over the Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos in the last three weeks.

The two sides haven’t met since 2014, but in the last three meetings, the Raiders have capture two of the wins (2013, 2011) while the Texans have the most recent win in 2014.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place:Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

If you’re unable to catch the game from home, the valley offers a handful of NFL team bars where you can cheer on your team with other fans.

