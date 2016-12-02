How to watch the final week of college football’s Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

Believe it or not, the college football regular season is coming to an end this weekend. But don’t worry, the College Football Playoff and bowl games are just around the corner.

With Ohio State, Michigan and USC finishing their regular seasons last week, and two top teams playing other top teams this week, fans only get five games featuring Top 10 teams in Week 14.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch this week’s college football’s Top 10 on television in Las Vegas:

(all times PST)

FRIDAY

No. 4 Washington Huskies (11-1) vs. No. 9 Colorado Buffaloes (10-2)

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

SATURDAY

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0) at No. 15 Florida Gators (8-3)

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

No. 3 Clemson Tigers at No. 19 Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3)

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers (10-2) at No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2) at No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-2)

Time: 9:30 a.m.

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

