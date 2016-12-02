Posted 

How to watch the final week of college football’s Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

How to watch the final week of college football’s Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

web1_ap16331584073553_7502967.jpg
Washington place kicker Cameron Van Winkle (48) kicks a point after against Washington State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Pullman, Wash. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

How to watch the final week of college football’s Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

web1_ap45193496821_7502967.jpg
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sefo Liufau (13) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Boulder, Colo. (David Zalubowski/AP)

How to watch the final week of college football’s Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

web1_ap16332045485954_7502967.jpg
Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of the Iron Bowl NCAA football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Butch Dill/AP)

How to watch the final week of college football’s Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

web1_ap993568718790_7502967.jpg
Florida quarterback Austin Appleby (12) hands off to running back Jordan Scarlett in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Florida State defeated Florida 31-13. (Mark Wallheiser/AP)

How to watch the final week of college football’s Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

web1_ap371481958818_7502967.jpg
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson drops back to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 56-7. (Richard Shiro/AP)

How to watch the final week of college football’s Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

web1_ap838229545865_7502967.jpg
Wisconsin quarterback Bart Houston against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Madison, Wis. (Andy Manis/AP)

How to watch the final week of college football’s Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

web1_ap16331766359833_7502967.jpg
Virginia Tech wide receiver Cam Phillips (5) gets a handoff from quarterback Jerod Evans (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Steve Helber/AP)

How to watch the final week of college football’s Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

web1_ap16332034221389_7502967.jpg
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) throws a pass against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday Nov. 26, 2016. Penn State won the game 45-12. (Chris Knight/AP)

How to watch the final week of college football’s Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

web1_ap16317774574431_7502967.jpg
In this Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, photo, Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine (32) runs the ball against Baylor during the second half of a NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla. (Alonzo Adams/AP)

How to watch the final week of college football’s Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

web1_ap16333596768831_7502967.jpg
In this Oct. 8, 2016, file photo, Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington (28) catches a pass in front of Iowa State defensive back Jomal Wiltz (17) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla. (Sue Ogrocki, File/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Believe it or not, the college football regular season is coming to an end this weekend. But don’t worry, the College Football Playoff and bowl games are just around the corner.

With Ohio State, Michigan and USC finishing their regular seasons last week, and two top teams playing other top teams this week, fans only get five games featuring Top 10 teams in Week 14.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch this week’s college football’s Top 10 on television in Las Vegas:

(all times PST)

FRIDAY

No. 4 Washington Huskies (11-1) vs. No. 9 Colorado Buffaloes (10-2)

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

SATURDAY

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0) at No. 15 Florida Gators (8-3)

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

No. 3 Clemson Tigers at No. 19 Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3)

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers (10-2) at No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2) at No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-2)

Time: 9:30 a.m.

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.

 