How to watch tonight’s Giants-Eagles Thursday Night Football game in Las Vegas

The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles kick off Week 16 of the NFL regular season tonight for Thursday Night Football. It’ll be the second meeting between the two sides this season as the two met in Week 9 on Nov. 6

New York (10-4) enters the “TNF” game on a two-game win streak with victories over the Detroit Lions, 17-6, last week and the Dallas Cowboys, 10-7, in Week 14. Philadelphia (5-9) enters the game on a five-game losing streak.

In the last three meetings between the two sides, the Eagles have dominated capturing two of the games (Jan. 3, 2016, and Oct. 19, 2015). The Giants have the most recent victory, 28-23, in Week 9 this season.

Tonight is the last “TNF” game Twitter will stream this season. The social network giant struck a deal with the NFL before the season to live stream 10 Thursday night games for the first time on its platform.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch tonight in Las Vegas:

Place: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Time: 5:25 p.m. PST

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3), NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630)

Online: NBCSports.com live stream (cable credentials required), Twitter live stream (no account required)

If you can’t catch tonight’s game from home on television or online, the valley does offer a slew of NFL team bars where you can watch with other fans.

