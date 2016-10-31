How to watch Vikings-Bears Monday Night Football in Las Vegas

Week 8 of the NFL season features the Minnesota Vikings traveling to face the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football.

Minnesota (5-1) enters tonight’s game off a Week 7 loss, 21-10, to the Philadelphia Eagles — the team’s first loss of the season. Chicago (1-6) enters the matchup with just one win on the season and on a three-game losing streak.

In the last three meetings between the teams, Minnesota has captured all three wins, two games in 2015 and one game in 2014.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Soldier Field, Chicago

Time: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online:WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required), NFL GamePass (listen live, subscription required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

If you’re unable to watch from home, the valley offers many NFL team bars, including locations specific to the Bears and Vikings, where you can cheer on your team with other fans.

