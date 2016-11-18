How to watch Week 12 of college football on TV Saturday in Las Vegas

Week 12 of the college football regular season is here and with the season winding down, fans only have a couple more Saturday’s to watch football all day long.

Week 12 games start early Saturday with kickoff for 10 games set at 9 a.m., and 11 more games will fill the noon hour. The afternoon will see 14 more games and four games will get the primetime spotlight starting at 7 p.m.

Here are all of the college football games on television Saturday:

(all times PST)

9 a.m.

Miami at North Carolina State — 9 a.m. — KVMY-12

Wisconsin at Purdue — 9 a.m. — KTNV-13/ABC

Ohio State at Michigan State — 9 a.m. — ESPN

Kansas State at Baylor — 9 a.m. — ESPN2

Iowa at Illinois — 9 a.m. — BTN

Texas-San Antonio at Texas A&M — 9 a.m. — ESPNU

Maryland at Nebraska — 9 a.m. — ESPNews

Oklahoma State at Texas Christian — 9 a.m. — FS1

Pennsylvania at Cornell — 9 a.m. — FCSA

Morgan State at Army — 9 a.m. — CBSSN

Yale at Harvard — 9:30 a.m. — CNBC

10 a.m.

Florida at Louisiana State — 10 a.m. — SECN

11 a.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M — 11 a.m. — ESPN Classic

Oregon at Utah — 11 a.m. — PAC12

Massachusetts at Brigham Young — 11 a.m. — ESPN3

Noon

Duke at Pittsburgh — noon — FSWPT

12:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame — 12:30 p.m. — KSNV-3/NBC

Washington State at Colorado — 12:30 p.m. — KVVU-5/FOX

Missouri at Tennessee — 12:30 p.m. — KLAS-8/CBS

Temple at Tulane — 12:30 p.m. — KVMY-12

Florida State at Syracuse — 12:30 p.m. — KTNV-13/ABC

Indiana at Michigan — 12:30 p.m. — ESPN

Texas at Kansas — 12:30 p.m. — ESPN2

Northwestern at Minnesota — 12:30 p.m. — BTN

Buffalo at Western Michigan — 12:30 p.m. — ESPNU

Texas Tech at Iowa — 12:30 p.m. — FS1

San Diego State at Wyoming — 12:30 p.m. — CBSSN

1 p.m.

Navy at East Carolina — 1 p.m. — ESPNews

Austin Peay at Kentucky — 1:30 p.m. — SECN

2:30 p.m.

Stanford at California — 2:30 p.m. — PAC12

4 p.m.

Marshall at Florida International — 4 p.m. — KVMY-12

Clemson at Wake Forest — 4 p.m. — ESPN

Chattanooga at Alabama — 4 p.m. — ESPN2

Arkansas at Mississippi State — 4 p.m. — ESPNU

South Florida at Southern Methodist — 4 p.m. — CBSSN

Women, Southern California at UNLV — 4 p.m. — KSHP-AM (1400)

Arizona State at Washington — 4:30 p.m. — KVVU-5/FOX

5 p.m.

Penn State at Rutgers — 5 p.m. — BTN

Tulsa at Central Florida — 5 p.m. — ESPNews

Mississippi at Vanderbilt — 5 p.m. — SECN

Oklahoma at West Virginia — 5:05 p.m. — KTNV-13/ABC

7 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado State — 7:15 p.m. — ESPN2

Southern California at UCLA — 7:30 p.m. — ESPN

Air Force at San Jose State — 7:30 p.m. — CBSSN

Arizona at Oregon State — 7:30 p.m. — PAC12

