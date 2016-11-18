How to watch Week 12 of college football on TV Saturday in Las Vegas

Week 12 of the college football regular season is here and with the season winding down, fans only have a couple more Saturday’s to watch football all day long.
Week 12 games start early Saturday with kickoff for 10 games set at 9 a.m., and 11 more games will fill the noon hour. The afternoon will see 14 more games and four games will get the primetime spotlight starting at 7 p.m.
Here are all of the college football games on television Saturday:
(all times PST)
9 a.m.
Miami at North Carolina State — 9 a.m. — KVMY-12
Wisconsin at Purdue — 9 a.m. — KTNV-13/ABC
Ohio State at Michigan State — 9 a.m. — ESPN
Kansas State at Baylor — 9 a.m. — ESPN2
Iowa at Illinois — 9 a.m. — BTN
Texas-San Antonio at Texas A&M — 9 a.m. — ESPNU
Maryland at Nebraska — 9 a.m. — ESPNews
Oklahoma State at Texas Christian — 9 a.m. — FS1
Pennsylvania at Cornell — 9 a.m. — FCSA
Morgan State at Army — 9 a.m. — CBSSN
Yale at Harvard — 9:30 a.m. — CNBC
10 a.m.
Florida at Louisiana State — 10 a.m. — SECN
11 a.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M — 11 a.m. — ESPN Classic
Oregon at Utah — 11 a.m. — PAC12
Massachusetts at Brigham Young — 11 a.m. — ESPN3
Noon
Duke at Pittsburgh — noon — FSWPT
12:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame — 12:30 p.m. — KSNV-3/NBC
Washington State at Colorado — 12:30 p.m. — KVVU-5/FOX
Missouri at Tennessee — 12:30 p.m. — KLAS-8/CBS
Temple at Tulane — 12:30 p.m. — KVMY-12
Florida State at Syracuse — 12:30 p.m. — KTNV-13/ABC
Indiana at Michigan — 12:30 p.m. — ESPN
Texas at Kansas — 12:30 p.m. — ESPN2
Northwestern at Minnesota — 12:30 p.m. — BTN
Buffalo at Western Michigan — 12:30 p.m. — ESPNU
Texas Tech at Iowa — 12:30 p.m. — FS1
San Diego State at Wyoming — 12:30 p.m. — CBSSN
1 p.m.
Navy at East Carolina — 1 p.m. — ESPNews
Austin Peay at Kentucky — 1:30 p.m. — SECN
2:30 p.m.
Stanford at California — 2:30 p.m. — PAC12
4 p.m.
Marshall at Florida International — 4 p.m. — KVMY-12
Clemson at Wake Forest — 4 p.m. — ESPN
Chattanooga at Alabama — 4 p.m. — ESPN2
Arkansas at Mississippi State — 4 p.m. — ESPNU
South Florida at Southern Methodist — 4 p.m. — CBSSN
Women, Southern California at UNLV — 4 p.m. — KSHP-AM (1400)
Arizona State at Washington — 4:30 p.m. — KVVU-5/FOX
5 p.m.
Penn State at Rutgers — 5 p.m. — BTN
Tulsa at Central Florida — 5 p.m. — ESPNews
Mississippi at Vanderbilt — 5 p.m. — SECN
Oklahoma at West Virginia — 5:05 p.m. — KTNV-13/ABC
7 p.m.
New Mexico at Colorado State — 7:15 p.m. — ESPN2
Southern California at UCLA — 7:30 p.m. — ESPN
Air Force at San Jose State — 7:30 p.m. — CBSSN
Arizona at Oregon State — 7:30 p.m. — PAC12
