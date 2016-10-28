How to watch this week’s college football Top 10 teams on TV in Las Vegas

Week 9 of the college football season doesn’t see any Top 10 teams going head-to-head, but it does see one top team on a bye week, so fans only get nine top games Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch college football’s Top 10 on television in Las Vegas on Saturday:

(All times PDT)

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0) — bye week

Alabama will return to the field in Week 10 to face the Louisiana State Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) at Michigan State Spartans (2-5)

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

No. 3 Clemson Tigers (7-0) at Florida State Seminoles (5-2)

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 4 Washington Huskies (7-0) at No. 17 Utah Utes (7-1)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Cox 329, DirecTV 219, CenturyLink 620, Dish 150)

No. 5 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-5)

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13), ESPN2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (4-3)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

No. 7 Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (5-2)

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

No. 8 Baylor Bears (6-0) at Texas Longhorns (3-4)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies vs. New Mexico State Aggies (2-5)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU (Cox 320, DirecTV 208, Dish 141, CenturyLink 605)

No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2)

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: Fox (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

A full schedule of college football Week 9 games on Saturday can be viewed here.

