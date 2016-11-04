How to watch this week’s college football Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

Week 10 of the college football season features one matchup between two Top 10 teams and none of them on bye weeks so fans get nine games featuring top teams this week.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch this week’s college football Top 10 on television in Las Vegas:

(all times PDT)

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0) at No. 15 LSU Tigers (5-2)

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) vs. Maryland Terrapins (5-3)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

No. 3 Clemson Tigers (8-0) vs. Syracuse Orange (4-4)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13), ESPN 2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

No. 4 Washington Huskies (8-0) at California Golden Bears (4-4)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

No. 5 Louisville Cardinals (7-1) at Boston College Eagles (4-4)

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: ESPN 2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) vs. No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1)

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-5)

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: SEC Network (Cox 335, DirecTV 611, CenturyLink 607, Dish 404)

No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (6-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (4-4)

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 10 Florida Gators (6-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: CBS (Cox 8, DirecTV 8, Dish 8, CenturyLink 8)

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reiewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.