How to watch this week’s college football Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

The college football regular season is winding down, but we’re not quite done yet.

Week 12 of the college football season features one Thursday night game between the No. 3 Louisville Cardinals and the Houston Cougars. On Saturday, fans get eight games, one of which features two top 10 teams.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch this week’s college football Top 10 on television in Las Vegas:

(all times PST)

THURSDAY

No. 3 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) at Houston Cougars (8-2)

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

SATURDAY

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-0) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (8-2)

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN 2 (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) at Michigan State Spartans (3-7)

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (9-1) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (5-5)

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 31, DirecTV 209, Dish 143, CenturyLink 28)

No. 5 Clemson Tigers (9-1) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-4)

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers (8-2) at Purdue Boilermakers (3-7)

Time: 9 a.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 7 Washington Huskies (9-1) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (5-5)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) at No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers (8-1)

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network (Cox 312, DirecTV 610, CenturyLink 650, Dish 410)

