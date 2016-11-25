How to watch this week’s college football Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

The college football regular season is almost over, but we do get one more Saturday full of games (and even one more with a few games after that).

College football’s Top 10 begin play on Friday night with No. 6 Washington visiting No. 23 Washington State. Saturday, fans get six games with two teams on bye weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch college football’s Top 10 teams on television in Las Vegas:

(all times PST)

FRIDAY

No. 6 Washington Huskies (10-1) at No. 23 Washington State Cougars (8-3)

Time: 1:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

SATURDAY

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-0) vs. No. 16 Auburn Tigers (8-3)

Time: 1:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1) vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (10-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

TV: ABC

No. 4 Clemson Tigers (10-1) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (6-5)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers (9-2) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3)

Time: 1:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2)

Bye week

No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2) vs. Michigan State Spartans (3-8)

Time: 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

No. 9 Colorado Buffaloes (9-2) vs. No. 21 Utah Utes (8-3)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-2)

Bye week

