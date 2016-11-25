How to watch this week’s college football Top 10 on TV in Las Vegas

The college football regular season is almost over, but we do get one more Saturday full of games (and even one more with a few games after that).
College football’s Top 10 begin play on Friday night with No. 6 Washington visiting No. 23 Washington State. Saturday, fans get six games with two teams on bye weeks.
Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch college football’s Top 10 teams on television in Las Vegas:
(all times PST)
FRIDAY
No. 6 Washington Huskies (10-1) at No. 23 Washington State Cougars (8-3)
Time: 1:30 p.m.
TV: FOX
SATURDAY
No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-0) vs. No. 16 Auburn Tigers (8-3)
Time: 1:30 p.m.
TV: CBS
No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1) vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (10-1)
Time: 10 a.m.
TV: ABC
No. 4 Clemson Tigers (10-1) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (6-5)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers (9-2) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3)
Time: 1:30 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2)
Bye week
No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2) vs. Michigan State Spartans (3-8)
Time: 1:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
No. 9 Colorado Buffaloes (9-2) vs. No. 21 Utah Utes (8-3)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
TV: FOX
No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-2)
Bye week
Full college football weekend game listings can be found here.
Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.