How you can watch tonight’s, Saturday’s New Year’s 6 Bowl games

The New Year’s Six college football bowl games begin tonight with the Michigan Wolverines visiting the Florida Seminoles. Then fans also get the College Football Playoffs semifinals on Saturday, and then the final four games will be played on Jan. 2.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch tonight’s and Saturday’s New Year’s Six bowl games in Las Vegas:
TONIGHT
Orange Bowl — No. 6 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 10 Florida Seminoles
Place: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Time: 5 p.m. PST
TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)
Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)
SATURDAY
Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 2 Clemson Tigers
Place: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Time: 4 p.m. PST
TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)
Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)
Peach Bowl — No. 1. Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 4 Washington Huskies
Place: Georgia Dome, Atlanta
Time: 12 p.m. PST
TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)
Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)
