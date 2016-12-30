How you can watch tonight’s, Saturday’s New Year’s 6 Bowl games

The New Year’s Six college football bowl games begin tonight with the Michigan Wolverines visiting the Florida Seminoles. Then fans also get the College Football Playoffs semifinals on Saturday, and then the final four games will be played on Jan. 2.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch tonight’s and Saturday’s New Year’s Six bowl games in Las Vegas:

TONIGHT

Orange Bowl — No. 6 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 10 Florida Seminoles

Place: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Time: 5 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

SATURDAY

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 2 Clemson Tigers

Place: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Time: 4 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

Peach Bowl — No. 1. Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 4 Washington Huskies

Place: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

Time: 12 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

