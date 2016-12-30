Posted 

How you can watch tonight’s, Saturday’s New Year’s 6 Bowl games

Alabama coach Nick Saban questions field judge Bobby Ables during the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Fayetteville, Ark. Alabama won 49-30. (AP Photo/Samantha Baker)

In this Nov. 5, 2016, file photo, Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jabrill Peppers (5) watches during an NCAA college football game against Maryland, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Paul Sancya, File/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The New Year’s Six college football bowl games begin tonight with the Michigan Wolverines visiting the Florida Seminoles. Then fans also get the College Football Playoffs semifinals on Saturday, and then the final four games will be played on Jan. 2.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch tonight’s and Saturday’s New Year’s Six bowl games in Las Vegas:

TONIGHT

Orange Bowl — No. 6 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 10 Florida Seminoles

Place: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Time: 5 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

SATURDAY

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 2 Clemson Tigers

Place: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Time: 4 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

Peach Bowl — No. 1. Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 4 Washington Huskies

Place: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

Time: 12 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN (Cox 30, DirecTV 206, CenturyLink 27, Dish 140)

Online: WatchESPN live stream (cable credentials required)

