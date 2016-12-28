If the NFL playoffs started today …

IF THE PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY …
… These teams would qualify
(Recprd, projected seed)
AFC East: New England (13-2, 1st).*
AFC North: Pittsburgh (10-5, 3rd).
AFC South: Houston (9-6, 4th).
AFC West: Oakland (12-3, 2nd).*
AFC Wild Card 1: Kansas City (11-4, 5th)
AFC Wild Card 2: Miami (10-5, 6th).
NFC East: Dallas (13-2, 1st).*
NFC North: Green Bay (9-6, 4th).
NFC South: Atlanta (10-5, 2nd).*
NFC West: Seattle (9-5-1, 3rd).
NFC Wild Card 1: New York Giants (10-5, 5th).
NFC Wild Card 2: Detroit (9-6, 6th).
* — Projected first-round bye.