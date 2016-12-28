Posted 

If the NFL playoffs started today …

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott signals first down after a long run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won 26-20. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

By BILL BRADLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

… These teams would qualify

(Recprd, projected seed)

AFC East: New England (13-2, 1st).*

AFC North: Pittsburgh (10-5, 3rd).

AFC South: Houston (9-6, 4th).

AFC West: Oakland (12-3, 2nd).*

AFC Wild Card 1: Kansas City (11-4, 5th)

AFC Wild Card 2: Miami (10-5, 6th).

NFC East: Dallas (13-2, 1st).*

NFC North: Green Bay (9-6, 4th).

NFC South: Atlanta (10-5, 2nd).*

NFC West: Seattle (9-5-1, 3rd).

NFC Wild Card 1: New York Giants (10-5, 5th).

NFC Wild Card 2: Detroit (9-6, 6th).

* — Projected first-round bye.

 