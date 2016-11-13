Jaguars no longer pining for quarterback help

The Desert Pines offense has been missing an ingredient since quarterback Marckell Grayson went down with a knee injury in the season opener.

The Jaguars may have found it Saturday.

Sophomore Tyler Williamson, making his first varsity start, threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Jaguars rolled to a 56-7 victory over visiting South Tahoe in the Class 3A state semifinals.

“He’s just a tough-minded kid,” Desert Pines coach Tico Rodriguez said. “He’s been practicing and waiting for his opportunity, and we trust him.”

Desert Pines (11-1) will play Spring Creek (11-0) in the state title game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bishop Gorman.

Williamson completed his first five passes, including three while leading the Jaguars to a score on their first possession. Isaiah Morris capped the drive with a 16-yard run with 5:56 to go in the first quarter.

“I was actually nervous,” said Williamson, who completed 9 of 11 passes for 186 yards. “I had a big game to come out here, semifinals. I had to convert and contribute to the team, and we came out with the win.”

Desert Pines was hurt by three penalties on the ensuing possession, and South Tahoe (9-3) tied the game on a 3-yard run by Andrew Herrera with 2:14 to go in the quarter.

“We were just too amped up for this game,” Rodriguez said. “Our guys were super aggressive, and I just had to calm them down after the first quarter.”

It worked, as Desert Pines scored 35 second-quarter points to put the game out of reach. The Jaguars scored three touchdowns in less than two minutes.

Williamson hit Tony Fields for a 15-yard touchdown with 9:30 to go in the half. On the first play of the ensuing drive, defensive lineman Monquel Glasow intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown.

After a three-and-out, Williamson tossed a lateral to Morris, who turned the corner and raced 52 yards down the left sideline to make it 28-7 with 7:31 to go in the half.

Williamson added a 50-yard TD pass to Randal Grimes with 2:30 to go in the half. Williamson was under heavy pressure but kept the play alive, somehow spun away from a tackler and hit Grimes, who weaved through the defense for the score.

Grimes had been starting at quarterback, but said he was happy to move back to receiver with Williamson in the game.

“Our quarterback, he can really throw the ball, and he can run, too,” Grimes said. “So it’s just another weapon out there on the field.”

Antonio Wallace returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown with 1:27 to go in the second quarter to make it 42-7 and trigger the running clock. The Jaguars intercepted three passes.

“Our defense is super athletic,” Rodriguez said. “We’re big, we’re fast and well coached. They’re a special group, a special unit.”

Williamson had a hand in two third-quarter scores, leaping over a defender to complete a 1-yard touchdown run, then hitting DeAundre Newsome for a 57-yard touchdown pass to close out the scoring.

“It’s something that we’ve been seeing all year long, and now he gets to show it,” Grimes said of Williamson. “It’s just real good to see it now.”

Morris finished with 170 yards on 11 carries, and Grimes caught four passes for 93 yards.

■ Spring Creek 36, Chaparral 7 — At Spring Creek, the Spartans took advantage of five first-half turnovers en route to the win in the other 3A semifinal.

“We made a lot of mistakes,” Chaparral coach Paul Nihipali said. “You can’t win when you have five turnovers in one half. We tried to correct it, but Spring Creek knows how to win. They’re a tough team, and they minimize mistakes, they’ve got good kids and their quarterback is the real deal.”

Despite the giveaways, Chaparral (6-6) trailed only 14-0 at halftime. But another interception helped Spring Creek take control. Anthony Chavez picked off a pass, and Sheldon Wilkinson quickly took advantage, breaking off a 49-yard touchdown run to put the Spartans up 22-0 with 10:09 left in the third quarter.

Dakota Larson then took a screen pass 70 yards for a touchdown to push the lead to 28-0.

Julius Hernandez caught a 25-yard pass from Santiago Vialpando for Chaparral’s score.

CLASS 2A

■ Yerington 28, Lincoln County 8 —At Yerington, the Lions scored 20 second-half points to advance to the state title game.

The game was a rematch of last year’s state championship game, which Yerington won 21-8.

On Saturday, the Lions took a 6-0 lead into halftime after a 3-yard TD run by Austin Schlegelmilch in the second quarter.

Yerington added a 95-yard touchdown run by Michael Monahan in the third quarter to make it 14-0.

Monahan had a 9-yard TD run with 8:34 to play, and Anthony Madera added a 1-yard TD run with six seconds left for the Lions.

Lincoln County (9-1) scored on a 3-yard pass from Cody Thornock to Zachary Rowe with 5:17 remaining. Thornock was 5 of 10 passing for 54 yards and added 73 yards rushing.

Yerington (8-1) will play Pershing County (11-0) for the title at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fernley High.