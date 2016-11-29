Johnny Manziel sued for $1M after allegedly breaking nose of bartender

Embattled former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is being sued for up to $1 million in damages by a bartending assistant after allegedly breaking the man’s nose on Sept. 6.

Eric Newton filed a lawsuit against Manziel in Travis County, Texas on Monday, stemming from an incident at a private party.

Newton claims Manziel requested that he make drinks and he said he told the former Heisman Trophy winner that he wasn’t allowed to do so. Newton and another customer were discussing Manziel later and somebody in Manziel’s group relayed the comments on to the one-time Cleveland Browns’ quarterback.

Manziel was irate after hearing the comments and allegedly charged Newton and punched him in the face and broke Newton’s nose. Manziel reportedly fled out of a back exit.

Manziel is due in court on Thursday in Dallas for a hearing in the domestic assault case involving former girlfriend Colleen Crowley.

Prosecutors reached a tentative deal to dismiss the case earlier this month. Manziel was accused of hitting Crowley in January.

Before the January incident, Manziel was pulled over for fighting with Crowley in Oct. 2015. He was not charged but admitted to having alcoholic drinks before the incident.

Since his indictment, Manziel was released by the Browns on March 16. A first-round pick of the Browns in 2014, Manziel appeared in 15 games and completed 147 of 258 passes for 1,675 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his brief time with the Browns, Manziel had his work ethic described as “a 100 percent joke” by an anonymous teammate and also spent two months in rehab following his rookie season. Last November, he was demoted to third-string quarterback after a video surfaced on the internet of him partying.

Manziel rose to prominence by being the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy in 2012 with Texas A&M.

Before being named the Aggies’ starting quarterback, Manziel was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, failure to identify and possession of a fictitious driver’s license from a late-night in College Station, Texas on June 29, 2012. In July 2013, he pled guilty to failure to identify and had the other two charges dismissed.

Following his freshman season, he was kicked out of the Manning Passing Academy for allegedly oversleeping and was ejected from of a fraternity party at the University of Texas.

In Aug. 2013, the NCAA investigated whether Manziel accepted payments from signing autographs. No evidence was found that Manziel took money but he reached an agreement to sit out the first half of Texas A&M’s season opener.