Johnny Manziel tells ESPN he ‘only needs one team to believe’ in him

Johnny Manziel craves a return to the NFL and the embattled quarterback said he is now a sober person.

Manziel told ESPN on Friday that he achieved sobriety without professional help and is focused on becoming a better person.

The former member of the Cleveland Browns said he appreciates all the people who helped him “during the truly rough patches” in 2016.

Haven't been this happy in a long time man. I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in '16 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Manziel made reference to his behavior on his Twitter account:

“No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I’m just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce.”

No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I'm just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017

Whether or not the 24-year-old Manziel gets a chance to return to the NFL in 2017 hangs in the balance.

Manziel was the 22nd overall selection by the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and he quickly wore out his welcome. The Browns let him go after just two seasons due to a multitude of incidents, overall boorish behavior and a lack of commitment to football.

If Manziel does sign with a team, he would have a four-game suspension to serve for a previous violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

The player nicknamed “Johnny Football” would also have to prove to a team that he will no longer be a distraction. Manziel feels that can be done.

“Only need one team to believe in me and I’ll do anything to make that a possibility,” Manziel said.

Manziel may have cleared one hurdle last month when he reached a plea deal on a domestic violence charge in Dallas involving former girlfriend Colleen Crowley.

Manziel avoided jail time for the incident as long as he meets conditions over a 12-month span. He also was required to undergo counseling.

The incident with Crowley was one of many that sidetracked Manziel’s football career.

He won the Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M in 2012 and couldn’t match his college success during his stint with the Browns. He appeared in 15 games and passed for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions and Cleveland won only two of his eight starts.

But now Manziel is claiming to be a changed person as he waits for another NFL team to give him an opportunity.

“I refuse to let my entire life of sports from the age of 4 be squandered by partying,” Manziel said. “I just got sick of it. One day I didn’t like what I saw in the mirror and realized I could really help people in the position I’m in.”

Manziel will make a personal appearance in Houston during Super Bowl week. He will sign autographs on Feb. 2-3 with prices of $99 for his signature and $29 extra for a personal inscription.