Jonathan Allen is the Superman of Alabama’s defense

TAMPA, Fla. — When the Texas A&M running back went low, Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen went high.

This wasn’t a case of political football, though, a pithy line uttered during election season.

This was actual football, where a 6-foot 3-inch, 294-pound Allen somehow dove over that Aggies running back and sacked quarterback Trevor Knight in the Oct. 22 game.

“I thought he was Superman for a minute,” Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster said at media day Saturday. “And that was crazy. I wouldn’t be able to pick up that read about somebody chop blocking me. And the D-lineman picking up that read and flying over him to make a sack, that is crazy. I’ve never seen that happen.”

Allen has had a superheroic season for the No. 1 Crimson Tide heading into Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship against No. 2 Clemson at Raymond James Stadium.

As the best defender on the nation’s best defense, Allen spent much of his time between the Southeastern Conference Championship and the national semifinals dressing up for awards ceremonies.

He won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarick Award for nation’s best defensive player and the Ted Hendricks Award for top defensive end. Allen even finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting.

“I couldn’t have envisioned my senior year going this well,” Allen said. “So it’s definitely a positive. But I’m not really worried about that right now. Just worried about trying to do what I can do to help this team out and win this next game.”

He considered heading to the NFL after last season when he made 14½ tackles for loss, including 12 sacks. After deciding to return, Allen made the decision count, playing on a historically good defense and totaling 15 tackles for loss, including 9½ sacks.

“Jonathan is a hard-working guy that’s very bright when it comes to football knowledge and instincts,” Tide coach Nick Saban said. “He’s very talented athletically in terms of initial quickness, can run, is very athletic, and he’s a good football player, run and pass, relative to the techniques that he plays. So I think all of the above makes him a very, very effective player.”

Alabama’s defense is No. 1 in the country in points fewest allowed (11.4 per game) and three-and-outs (6.21 average, 48.1 percent of drives), and is aggressive by leading the nation with 11 touchdowns from that side of the ball.

Should Alabama beat Clemson and repeat as national champion, Allen said the Tide’s defense would have to be considered among the best ever.

“You get remembered by how you finish,” Allen said. “So if we don’t finish strong, then no.”

Allen not only is headliner off that defense, he also is the leader. Foster said Allen brings a high energy not only every game, but each practice as well.

“When the game starts, you always want to be aggressive and physical and play with a kind of pissed-off mentality,” Allen said. “So that’s kind of the attitude that not only me, but this defense has going into every game.”

And now only one game remains. A possible back-to-back national championship.

Allen couldn’t imagine a better way to end a college career of “hard work and dedication and the friends that I’ve made while going through this program,” he said. “Stuff like that, you can’t replace.”

