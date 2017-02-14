Posted 

Jury selection underway in Aaron Hernandez’s 2nd murder trial

Jury selection gets underway in Hernandez trial (WCVB - Boston, MA/Inform)

Jury selection begins in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, as jury selection begins in his double murder trial.(Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Jury selection begins in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, right, in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Defense attorney Ronald Sullivan is at left. (Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, second from left, listens as Judge Jeffrey Locke greets the jury pool, in Suffolk Superior Court. Jury selection begins in his double murder trial.(Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Prosecutor Patrick Haggan listens as Judge Jeffrey Locke greets the jury pool, Tuesday Feb. 14, 2017, in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Jury selection begins in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. (Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

Judge Jeffrey Locke greets the jury pool, Tuesday Feb. 14, 2017, in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Jury selection begins in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. (Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOSTON — Jury selection is underway in ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s second murder trial.

The former New England Patriots tight end already is serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Lloyd was a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.

Hernandez is being tried in the slayings of two other men, both of them fatally shot in 2012 after they left a Boston nightclub.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez was the gunman and went after the pair after one of the men spilled a drink on him at the club.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys began assembling a jury for the latest trial on Tuesday. Opening statements are scheduled to start March 1.

 