Las Vegas Bowl invites University of Houston to play San Diego State

In this Oct. 8, 2016, file photo, Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA football game against Navy in Annapolis, Md. If Ward and the Cougars want to rekindle playoff hopes, they will need some convincing victories leading into a late-season nonconference showdown with Louisville. (Nick Wass/File, AP)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Las Vegas Bowl has invited the University of Houston to play San Diego State to play in the Dec. 17 game, the Houston Chronicle reported Sunday morning.

The official announcement is scheduled for noon Sunday.

The matchup would be a huge improvement for the bowl, which was eyeing a 5-7 team early last week when it appeared the Pac-12 Conference did not have enough bowl-eligible teams to send its 6th best school to the Las Vegas event.

Houston (10-3) comes as an at-large team from the American Athletic Conference. The Cougars’ coach, Tom Hermann, just took the top job at the University of Texas.

San Diego State (10-3) won the Mountain West conference Saturday by beating Wyoming in the title game.

