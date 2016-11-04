Las Vegas Bowl paying close attention to USC, Wyoming

No road trips for John Saccenti this week, but the Las Vegas Bowl executive director is still keeping a close eye on three games.

Colorado and UCLA were high on the Las Vegas Bowl committee’s wish list. That might not be the case anymore for separate reasons.

The No. 15 Buffaloes (7-2, 5-1) defeated the Bruins (3-6, 1-5) on Thursday and are in contention for a Pac-12 title. UCLA might not be bowl eligible with a 3-6 record. The Las Vegas Bowl often chooses a team in the middle of the Pac-12 standings.

The USC (5-3, 4-2) hosting Oregon (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday is an intriguing game for Saccenti. USC seems like the perfect candidate, but an Oregon victory could change that.

“Can the Ducks win two in a row and put themselves back into the bowl picture?” Saccenti said. “A win for USC here could put them out of our window.”

Over in the Mountain West, it’s a three-team race between Wyoming, San Diego State and Boise State. Wyoming had a big upset victory over Boise State last week. The Cowboys (6-2, 4-0) now have an easy matchup on paper against Utah State (3-5, 1-4).

“We want to see how Wyoming plays after its big upset win against Boise State,” Saccenti said. “Wyoming is now in first place in the Mountain West Mountain division and controls its own destiny for the championship game.”

