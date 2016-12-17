Here’s how you can watch the Houston-San Diego State Las Vegas Bowl Saturday

The Las Vegas Bowl featuring the Houston Cougars and the San Diego Aztecs kicks off on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

San Diego State (10-3) enters the game off a Mountain West Conference Championship win, 27-24 over the Wyoming Cowboys.

Houston enters the bowl game off a 9-3 regular season, a season that ended in a 48-44 loss to Memphis. Houston also has a new head coach, Major Applewhite, who replaced Tom Herman last week.

The Aztecs are making their second appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl while the Cougars are making their first.

If you’re not already planning on attending the game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, here’s what you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Sam Boyd Stadium

Time: 12:30 p.m. PST

TV: KTNV-13/ABC (Cox 13, DirecTV 13, CenturyLink 13, Dish 13)

