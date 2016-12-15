Houston freshman Ed Oliver racks up awards, Las Vegas buffet plates

It’s easy to forget Ed Oliver is 19 years old.

Oliver, a defensive tackle for Houston, collected six first team All-American awards in the last week and is the first true freshman to make the Associated Press’ All-America team since 2011.

“I’m thankful for the awards,” said Oliver, whose team plays San Diego State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday. “It holds value, but right now I got a bowl game to worry about. I’ll enjoy that later.”

The Houston native stands at 6-foot-2-inch, 290 pounds and speaks like a senior. He’s not an ordinary teenager.

Oliver isn’t old enough to enjoy a nightclub on The Strip but he’s taking advantage of all the buffets Las Vegas has to offer.

“We went to a buffet this morning. It was so good,” Oliver said. “I try not to eat too much before practice but it’s hard. I’m going to be spending most of my time (at buffets).”

Oliver’s teammates don’t have to worry about his eating habits. He’s a big reason why Houston is ranked the No. 3 rushing defense in the country.

“It’s crazy to see what (Oliver) does,” Houston senior cornerback Brandon Wilson said. “That dude is a freak. It’s not explainable. Not surprised to see what he does as a freshman. I saw how hard he works.”

Oliver, who recorded 19 tackles for losses and nine pass breakups, has NFL scouts drooling for the 2019 draft.

“He won’t be there four years,” college football analyst Jesse Palmer said. “He’s that good. He’s a guaranteed top five pick in the NFL draft.”

Houston fans were concerned Oliver would consider a transfer with all the coaching changes. Oliver was a five-star recruit who gave a team from the Group of 5 a shot.

The star defensive tackle said he doesn’t plan on leaving and enjoys playing in his hometown with his brother Marcus Oliver, who’s a junior offensive lineman. Oliver also approves of Major Applewhite being named the new Houston head coach.

“(Applewhite) is about business and he comes to take care of business,” Oliver said. “It’s a relief to know he’s our coach.”

WINNING SENIORS

The senior Cougars could become the winningest class in Houston history with a victory on Saturday, according to coach Major Applewhite.

“These guys are playing for something big,” Applewhite said. “They have a chance to win 10 games in back-to-back seasons and leave the winningest class in school history.”

The 2017 Houston seniors have racked up 38 victories the past four seasons. The Cougars have posted records of 8-5 twice, 13-1 last year and 9-3 this season.

“We want that 10th win,” Wilson said. “It’s special for us to get that achievement.”

