Houston receiver Chance Allen misses curfew, then Las Vegas Bowl

Houston wide receiver Chance Allen’s college career ended earlier than expected, as the senior was suspended for the Las Vegas Bowl against San Diego State for missing curfew.

Allen, a senior who started his college career at Oregon, leads the Cougars with six touchdown receptions this season. Allen ranks second on the team with 56 receptions for 815 yards.

Houston’s sputtering offense likely could have used Allen in the lineup, as without him the team struggled to move the ball in its 34-10 loss on Saturday.

“He made a mistake, he went past curfew,” Houston coach Major Applewhite said. “It was a clearly stated rule, it’s a standard that we have. Everybody understood it. Does it make him a bad person? Absolutely not.”

The receiver previously had addressed how he would handle being in Las Vegas after practice Wednesday.

“Stay out of trouble man. That’s the big thing, being in a big city,” Allen said. “As a senior leader on the team, just be the example.”

Allen is not the first player to break rules before playing in Las Vegas. Boise State defensive end Demarcus Lawrence broke team rules and was sent home in 2012, before the Broncos defeated Washington 28-26.

The previous year Arizona State defensive end Junior Onyeali was suspended for the game by outgoing coach Dennis Erickson and did not travel to Las Vegas.

Aztecs adhered to curfew

San Diego State coach Rocky Long said some of his players complained about his 11 p.m. curfew this week, but none of them missed it.

“There’s nothing good that happens after midnight, that’s what my father used to say,” Long said. “And they don’t get their per diem unless they show up for curfew, so they were all there because they love money.

“But I thought they did a nice job. They had a good time, they had fun, especially with each other. But our kids also stayed pretty focused on what the situation was with the game.”

San Diego State’s successful run

The Aztecs improved to 11-3 with their bowl game victory, marking only the fourth time in program history the team has won at least 11 games. San Diego State has also now won 11 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in the program’s 94-year history.

The Aztecs also have won bowl games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1966-67. The team finished this year with new single-season records for rushing yards (3,680), rushing touchdowns (34), rushing yards per carry (5.8), total touchdowns (62) and points (493).

Aztecs’ duo makes history

With a second quarter carry, San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny went over 1,000 rushing yards on the season.

Penny finished with nine carries for only 10 yards, but it was enough to help him reach 1,005 yards on the year and help San Diego State achieve an NCAA first: The Aztecs are the only team to have a 2,000-yard rusher (star Donnel Pumphrey) and a 1,000-yard rusher in the same season.

Baron gets Aztecs on scoreboard

San Diego State kicker John Baron II made both his field goal attempts in the game, giving him a school-record 21 made kicks on the year.

Baron, who made kicks from 23 and 28 yards out in the first half, is 21-23 this season. He has made 19 consecutive field goals from less than 50 yards.

Applewhite starts career 0-1

Applewhite became the second coach in Houston history to take over the team for its bowl game and lose.

Applewhite, who was named the team’s full-time head coach on Dec. 9 after Tom Herman left for Texas, shares the honor with Chris Thurmond, who was Houston’s interim head coach for the 2007 Texas Bowl following the departure of Art Briles.

Coin toss goes “Beast Mode”

Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch performed the coin toss before the game, a day after being inducted into the Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame.

Lynch, who played at California, showed off his trademark hard running style in the 2005 Las Vegas Bowl, rushing for 194 yards and three touchdowns against Brigham Young.

San Diego State won the toss when Lynch’s flip came up heads, and the Aztecs elected to receive. In contrast with his surly image in his playing days, Lynch couldn’t have been more friendly with fans, graciously posing for countless pictures.

Houston blows rare lead

San Diego State snapped Houston’s 56-game winning streak when leading by at least 10 points. The streak goes back to 2009 against Central Florida.

The Cougars went up 10-0 after Greg Ward Jr.’s 2-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. It was Ward’s 39th career rushing touchdown, tying a program record with Bryce Beall.