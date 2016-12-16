Houston’s Ed Oliver, Dane Roy put on show at Bishop Gorman

If cameras followed Houston freshmen Ed Oliver and Dane Roy around Las Vegas for a week, it would be a hit reality show on the E! network.

The two Cougars share the same class, but they’re total opposites. Oliver is a 19-year-old defensive tackle who had every top coach in the nation knocking on his door during recruitment. Roy is a 27-year-old Australian punter who was selling ice cream just a few years ago.

Oliver and Roy, however, share another thing in common. The Houston media loves talking to them.

The quotable freshmen were trading one-liners during their individual interviews Thursday at Bishop Gorman High. Houston is in town for Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl and faces San Diego State at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Here’s a recap of Oliver’s and Roy’s most memorable quotes. You can decide which one was the better interview:

Oliver on riding the 550-foot tall High Roller at The Linq

“Who’s getting on the ferris wheel? I like the ground just the way it is. Nah, I’ll probably get on it. They’ll gas me up to get on it. … Ed stays on the ground.”

Roy describes the mountain backdrop at Bishop Gorman

“You got the mountains there and there’s nothing of that in Houston. I play Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. I can see around here is some parts of that game.”

Oliver asked how it’s like to be in Las Vegas as a teenager

“I’ll be back when I’m 21.”

Roy reveals his hobby of collecting minor league baseball hats

“I got one of the Hartford Yard Goats. Who names their team the Yard Goats? Also, the Lexington Legends with the mustaches on the cap. I really like logos and I would look them up while working (at the ice cream shop).”

Oliver doesn’t feel like a college freshman

“I was a freshman in college probably my junior year in high school. When I first came (to Houston) I was childish, but as soon as I stepped on the field it clicked and I was like, ‘I’m going to play like a junior.’”

Roy on seeing the Trump hotel

“I saw there’s a Trump there … No comment.”

Oliver praises San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey

“Dude is a shifty dude. Dude can cut back and make his own lanes. You really don’t have to block for him.”

Roy teaching coaches on gambling

“I’m older than some of the graduate and positional coaches. I’ve been teaching them how to gamble. My favorite game can’t be found in Las Vegas. It’s an Asian game called Sic Bo.”

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.