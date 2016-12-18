Houston’s offense implodes in Las Vegas Bowl

Houston senior Tyler McCloskey had just finished crying when he walked into his last college press conference. Emotions still raw, the tight end didn’t mince words when explaining his team’s offensive implosion in the Las Vegas Bowl.

“They beat the crap out of us,” McCloskey said. “We didn’t show up. We didn’t execute the way we needed to.”

The Cougars’ day on offense began with a suspension and ended in an interception, fitting bookends for a day where the team’s potent regular season attack was nowhere to be seen.

In its first game under coach Major Applewhite, who was promoted from offensive coordinator Dec. 9, Houston turned the ball over four times, allowed seven sacks, and set season-lows for total yards (254) and points (10) in its 34-10 loss to San Diego State on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

“Well, I mean in general, they stink,” Applewhite said of his thoughts on his first game. “We lost. That’s how I judge myself as an assistant, as a player and now as a head coach. If you win you did great, if you lose you did bad. I didn’t enjoy it.”

Under coach Tom Herman, the Cougars failed to score at least 30 points only once during the regular season and averaged 459 yards per game. Houston showed glimpses of that same offense early, putting together two 10-play scoring drives in the first quarter to go up 10-0, but then the team completely stalled.

The Cougars’ ground game was nonexistent, with only 25 rushing yards on 41 carries. Senior quarterback Greg Ward Jr., a dynamic dual-threat all season, gained zero net yards on 22 carries.

“We didn’t run the ball. And that’s been the theme of the season,” Applewhite said. “We have to understand that that’s what we have to do to win games. It’s stood the test of time.”

Ward also struggled in the passing game with a season-high four interceptions, all coming in the second half. His pick with 17 seconds left in the game ended the action, and he also had a costly pick 6 in the third quarter that gave San Diego State a 20-10 lead.

Applewhite attributed the turnovers to miscommunication, something that likely wasn’t helped by the absence of wide receiver Chance Allen. The senior ranks second on the team with 56 catches and 815 receiving yards, but was suspended for the Las Vegas Bowl after missing curfew.

“He’s a young man who made a mistake,” Applewhite said. “He’s highly competitive. I love Chance Allen, he’s done a lot for our football team. He brings a lot of energy to our football team.”

Without Allen’s energy, Houston’s offense came up flat. The offense sealed the team’s fate with nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter, failing to convert a 4th-and-1 from its own 31. San Diego State threw a touchdown pass on the very next play to go up 27-10 and send Cougars fans towards the parking lot.

“Being down 10, you’re in the football game in the third quarter, then going down 17 … in a lot of people’s eyes, it became insurmountable,” Applewhite said.

