Houston wide receiver Chance Allen suspended for Las Vegas Bowl

Houston wide receiver Chance Allen’s college career ended earlier than expected, as the senior has been suspended for the Las Vegas Bowl against San Diego State for missing curfew.

Allen, a senior who started his college career at Oregon, leads the Cougars with six touchdown receptions this season. Allen ranks second on the team with 56 receptions for 815 yards.

The receiver previously had addressed how he would handle being in Las Vegas after practice Wednesday.

“Stay out of trouble man. That’s the big thing, being in a big city,” Allen said. “As a senior leader on the team, just be the example.”

Sophomore Isaiah Johnson is expected to start in place of Allen.

The Houston Chronicle was first to report Allen’s suspension.

Allen is not the first player to break rules before playing in Las Vegas. Boise State defensive end Demarcus Lawrence broke team rules and was sent home in 2012, before the Broncos defeated Washington 28-26.

The previous year Arizona State defensive end Junior Onyeali was suspended for the game by lame duck coach Dennis Erickson and did not travel to Las Vegas.