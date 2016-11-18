Las Vegas Bowl executive director to meet with Pac-12 schools this week

John Saccenti will travel to the Pac-12 headquarters in San Francisco this week to discuss the business aspect of the Las Vegas Bowl.

The executive director of the local bowl will sit down with officials from Washington, Washington State, Stanford, USC, Utah, Colorado and Arizona State.

“We will discuss the bowl process, selection process and then how to market and sell our bowl games to the participating schools fans,” Saccenti said. “We then will meet with each individual team that is potentially bowl eligible, typically these meetings are with a senior administrator from a potential school and the football team representatives.

“In these meetings, we take the schools through all the necessary information within our bowl manual should they be selected to play in our game. Topics include, tickets, host hotels, logistics gifting and bowl week schedule of events.”

Saccenti will still keep an eye on the big games from the Mountain West and Pac-12 this weekend.

The Las Vegas Bowl committee is intrigued by San Diego State’s game at Wyoming on Saturday. A win by the Aztecs would put Boise State back in the driver seat to take the Mountain West Mountain division.

Wyoming’s surprising loss to UNLV last week gave Boise State new life to play in the conference championship game against San Diego State on Dec. 3.

Stanford at California and Washington State at Colorado are the must-watch Saturday Pac-12 games for the Las Vegas Bowl committee.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.