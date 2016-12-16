Las Vegas Bowl Moment 1: BYU’s win over UCLA comes down to final second

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 1: BYU survives after blocked field goal

Date: Dec. 22, 2007

Score: BYU 17, UCLA 16

Back story: BYU (10-2) won the Mountain West with a perfect 8-0 league record and entered the Las Vegas Bowl as the No. 19 team in the nation. It was BYU’s third consecutive appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl. UCLA had high hopes to open the 2007 season and defeated BYU at the Rose Bowl 27-17 to start the season 2-0 and moved up the polls to No. 11. It went downhill from there for the Bruins, who lost six of the final 10 regular season games. DeWayne Walker was the interim coach for the Las Vegas Bowl after UCLA fired Karl Dorrell.

Game: A crowd of 40,712 packed Sam Boyd Stadium for the BYU-UCLA rematch. It came down to the final play, the only time that has ever happened in the bowl’s history. BYU defensive lineman Eathyn Manumaleuna blocked a 28-yard field goal attempt by UCLA kicker Kai Forbath as time expired. The Cougars survived for a one-point victory in unlikely fashion after Forbath had scored 10 of the Bruins’ points on the night, including hitting the only two field goals in Las Vegas Bowl history to go at least 50 yards (52 and 50). BYU wide receiver Austin Collie was named MVP.

Since: The Cougars extended their Las Vegas Bowl appearance streak to five and returned once more in 2015. BYU has competed in the Las Vegas Bowl six times (3-3), the most by any program. UCLA has been to the Las Vegas Bowl three times and hasn’t returned since 2007. Forbath is the current kicker for the Minnesota Vikings. He took over earlier this NFL season after Blair Walsh was cut. Collie had a productive career with the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-2012. He retired in April after a season in the Canadian Football League.

