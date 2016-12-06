Las Vegas Bowl Moment 11: Troy Polamalu shines in defensive battle

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 11: Future NFL star goes on tackling binge

Date: Dec. 25, 2001

Score: Utah 10, USC 6

Back story: Before Pete Carroll put USC football back on the map with countless stars on the field, he struggled in his first season at the Los Angeles university. At 6-5 and a fifth-place finish in the then-Pac 10, the Trojans found themselves in the Las Vegas Bowl against Mountain West member Utah. This was the final game before USC went on a dominant five-year run.

Game: Future NFL superstar Troy Polamalu posted a bowl-record 20 total tackles in the losing effort on Christmas Day. The game was dominated by defense with Polamalu being the clear star on the field. Utah held the Trojans to 1 rushing yard and contained quarterback Carson Palmer.

Since: Polamalu went on to have a Hall-of-Fame career playing safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers and winning two Super Bowls. Palmer was selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2003 NFL draft. Palmer is currently the starter for the Arizona Cardinals. Carroll won three consecutive national titles at USC before winning a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

