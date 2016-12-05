Las Vegas Bowl Moment 12: John Robinson first Hall of Fame class

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 12: Las Vegas Bowl unveils first Hall of Fame class

Date: Sept. 20, 2011

Back Story: The local bowl announced its inaugural class for the Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame to help commemorate reaching the 20-year milestone. The group is made up of former NFL star and Las Vegas native Steven Jackson, Canadian Football League record-holder and former Utah State quarterback Anthony Calvillo, former NFL and UNLV coach John Robinson, and LVCVA president and one of the game’s founding fathers, Rossi Ralenkotter.

Since: The Hall of Fame continues to grow and will honor its 2016 class later this month. Retired NFL star Marshawn Lynch, broadcaster Brent Musburger and founder Rob Dondero make up this year’s class.

