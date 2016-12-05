Las Vegas Bowl Moment 12: John Robinson first Hall of Fame class

Posted 

UNLV Head Coach John Robinson argues a call after watching the replay while playing against Nevada in the 1st quarter at Sam Boyd Stadium Saturday, Oct. 2, 2004. (RJ Photo/K.M. Cannon)

Rossi Ralenkotter, with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, answers lawmaker’s questions during a special session at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Lawmakers are considering the use of public funding for expanding the convention center and building a domed stadium in Las Vegas. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

New England Patriots running back Steven Jackson (39) runs past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Sean Smith (21) in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Oregon State's Steven Jackson (34) scores a touchdown after breaking the tackle attempt by UNLV's Adam Seward's (55) during the second quarter in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2002. (AP Photo/John Gress)

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Anthony Calvillo fires a pass as they face the Edmonton Eskimos during first half CFL football action Sunday, September 19, 2010 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Anthony Calvillo throws a pass during first quarter against Saskatchewan Roughriders at the CFL Grey Cup Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010 in Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Anthony Calvillo comments on the firing of the Canadian Football League team's coach, Dan Hawkins, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2013, in Montreal. General manager Jim Popp will take over as interim coach. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Paul Chiasson)

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 12: Las Vegas Bowl unveils first Hall of Fame class

Date: Sept. 20, 2011

Back Story: The local bowl announced its inaugural class for the Las Vegas Bowl Hall of Fame to help commemorate reaching the 20-year milestone. The group is made up of former NFL star and Las Vegas native Steven Jackson, Canadian Football League record-holder and former Utah State quarterback Anthony Calvillo, former NFL and UNLV coach John Robinson, and LVCVA president and one of the game’s founding fathers, Rossi Ralenkotter.

Since: The Hall of Fame continues to grow and will honor its 2016 class later this month. Retired NFL star Marshawn Lynch, broadcaster Brent Musburger and founder Rob Dondero make up this year’s class.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

 