Las Vegas Bowl Moment 15: Kellen Moore leads Boise State against Utah

Boise State head coach Chris Peterson and quarterback Kellen Moore celebrate their 26-3 win over Utah in the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Boise State corner back Jamar Taylor is brought down by Utah defensive back Brian Blechen (2) and linebacker Chaz Walker during the second half of their Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. Boise State defeated Utah 26-3. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Showgirl Porsha Revesz, left, Boise State coach Chris Petersen, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and showgirl J.P. Howard pose for photos during a news conference Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010, in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken/AP)

Boise State wide reciever Austin Pettis, top, makes a catch while being tackled by Utah defensive back Brandon Burton during the first half of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Boise State running back Doug Martin (22) is brought down by Utah defensive back Justin Taplin-Ross during the first half of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Boise State running back Doug Martin, right, runs 84 yards for touchdown as Utah's Lamar Chapman chases during the first half of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Boise State tight end Chandler Koch celebrates teammate Doug Martin's second quarter touchdown against Utah in the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. Boise State defeated Utah 26-3. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Boise State defensive end Ryan Winterswyk celebrates their 26-3 victory over Utah in the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP)

David Lapps, President and COO at Maaco Enterprises, presents Kellen Moore the MVP trophy for the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. Boise State defeated Utah 26-3. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. Boise State defeated Utah 26-3. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. Boise State defeated Utah 26-3. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Boise State wide receiver Austin Pettis catches the ball in the end zone while being tackled by Utah defensive back Brian Blechen (2) and defensive back Brandon Burton (27) during the second half of their Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. Boise State defeated Utah 26-3. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Boise State running back Doug Martin is brought down by Utah's Chaz Walker (32) and Matt Martinez (52) during the the first half of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game , Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore celebrates being named MVP of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. Boise State defeated Utah 26-3. (Eric Jamison/AP)

Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore passes the ball during the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2010, in Las Vegas. Boise State defeated Utah 26-3. (Eric Jamison/AP)

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 15: Boise State cruises in top 25 battle

Date: Dec. 22, 2010

Score: Boise State 26, Utah 3

Back story: Utah, then a member of the Mountain West conference, entered the game with a nine-game bowl winning streak, never losing one under coach Kyle Wittingham, and a 10-2 record. Boise State, then of the Western Athletic Conference, was picked after not enough Pac-12 Conference teams were eligible, entered with a 11-1 mark, losing only to Nevada.

Game: Heisman Trophy finalist Kellen Moore led No. 10 Boise State to a dominant win over No. 19 Utah in front of the second biggest crowd in the event’s history (41,923). The nation tuned into the highly touted matchup and became the highest-rated ESPN regional TV bowl telecast in history. Moore was named the MVP after throwing two touchdown passes.

Since: One year later, Utah joined the Pac-12 and Boise State was added to the Mountain West during a massive shakeup among college conferences. Moore was drafted by and played three seasons for the Detroit Lions. Last year he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys and played three games in place of injured Tony Romo. He was in line to be Romo’s backup this season, but fractured his right fibula during training camp and is out for the season.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

 