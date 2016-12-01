Las Vegas Bowl Moment 16: Walter Payon gives memorable speech

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 16: Walter Payton leaves impression

Date: Dec. 20, 1997

Score: Oregon 41, Air Force 13

Backstory: The all-time NFL great known as “Sweetness” gave a stirring speech the day before the Las Vegas Bowl in 1997. Walter Payton was the keynote speaker at the bowl’s annual Kickoff Luncheon at the Caesars Palace.

Game: Oregon scored on its first two plays from scrimmage, leaving No. 23 Air Force stunned. Pat Johnson scored 18 seconds into the bowl season on a 69-yard pass from quarterback Aikili Smith. After an Air Force, Saladin McCullough ran up the middle for a 76-yard score. The victory ended Oregon’s five-game bowl losing streak.

Since: Less than two years later Payton died at the age of 45 from cholangiocarcinoma. In 1999, Smith was the No. 3 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. His career never panned out as he retired in 2007 after playing for the CFL Calgary Stampeders. He is a deacon in San Diego as well as a high school quarterbacks coach.

