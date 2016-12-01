Las Vegas Bowl Moment 16: Walter Payon gives memorable speech

Posted 

Air Force head football coach Fisher DeBerry, left, and Oregon head coach Mike Bellotti, joke around as they bang their team helmets together during a news conference, Friday, Dec. 12, 1997, at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. (Lennox McLendon/AP)

Former Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton, left, greets his former coach Mike Ditka, now the coach of the New Orleans Saints, during pre-game warmups before the Saints - Bears game Friday night, Aug. 22, 1997, in Chicago. (Michael S. Green/AP)

University of Oregon quarterback Akili Smith (11) throws for a completion against UCLA during the first quarter of the PAC 10 college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 1998, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Following the action is Oregon's Donald Haynes (10). (Kevork Djansezian/AP)

Oregon quarterback Akili Smith points out the Washington defense prior to the snap during their PAC-10 game in Eugene, Ore., Nov. 7, 1998. (Greg Wahl-Stephens/AP)

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 16: Walter Payton leaves impression

Date: Dec. 20, 1997

Score: Oregon 41, Air Force 13

Backstory: The all-time NFL great known as “Sweetness” gave a stirring speech the day before the Las Vegas Bowl in 1997. Walter Payton was the keynote speaker at the bowl’s annual Kickoff Luncheon at the Caesars Palace.

Game: Oregon scored on its first two plays from scrimmage, leaving No. 23 Air Force stunned. Pat Johnson scored 18 seconds into the bowl season on a 69-yard pass from quarterback Aikili Smith. After an Air Force, Saladin McCullough ran up the middle for a 76-yard score. The victory ended Oregon’s five-game bowl losing streak.

Since: Less than two years later Payton died at the age of 45 from cholangiocarcinoma. In 1999, Smith was the No. 3 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. His career never panned out as he retired in 2007 after playing for the CFL Calgary Stampeders. He is a deacon in San Diego as well as a high school quarterbacks coach.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

 