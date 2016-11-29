Posted 

Las Vegas Bowl Moment 18: Special teams leave mark in 20th game

web1_ap_111222119112_7445519.jpg
Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore (11) celebrates with running back Doug Martin (22) and other teammates after Martin rushed for a touchdown against Arizona State in the fourth quarter of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 56-24. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111221057875_7445519.jpg
The Arizona State marching band plays during a pep rally Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2011, in Las Vegas. Arizona State will play Boise State in the Maaco Bowl on Thursday. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222039286_7445519.jpg
Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore (11) throws a pass against Arizona State as offensive linesman Charles Leno (78) blocks in the first quarter of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222039591_7445519.jpg
Boise State players run onto the field before playing Arizona State in the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222043205_7445519.jpg
Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore (11) throws against Arizona State in the third quarter of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 56-24. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222043528_7445519.jpg
Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore, right, talks with coach Chris Petersen in the third quarter of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 56-24. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222043551_7445519.jpg
Boise State fans express their opposition to the BCS ranking system and the exclusion of their team from a championship game during the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222043635_7445519.jpg
Arizona State quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) mishandles the snap in the fourth quarter of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game against Boise State, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 56-24. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222043643_7445519.jpg
Arizona State quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) is sacked by Boise State defensive tackle Billy Winn (90) in the fourth quarter of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 56-24. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222043726_7445519.jpg
Boise State running back Doug Martin (22) holds the MVP trophy after being named the most valuable player of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 56-24. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222054558_7445519.jpg
In this Dec. 22, 2011, file photo, Arizona State quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) reaches for the ball after a bad snap as Boise State defensive end Shea McClellin (92) defends in the first half of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game in Las Vegas. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222115086_7445519.jpg
Arizona State safety Clint Floyd (9) is tackled by Boise State Broncos tight end Kyle Efaw (80) after intercepting a pass during the first half of the Maaco Bowl NCAA football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222115623_7445519.jpg
Boise State running back Doug Martin (22) surges forward against Arizona State safety Eddie Elder (2) and linebacker Anthony Jones (31) during the second quarter of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222119195_7445519.jpg
Boise State coach Chris Petersen reacts on the sidelines during a punt return against Arizona State in the fourth quarter of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 56-24. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222119252_7445519.jpg
Boise State Broncos running back D.J. Harper (7) steps into the end zone untouched by the Arizona State defense during the fourth quarter of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 56-24. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222119583_7445519.jpg
Boise State fans dressed as Elvis react in the grandstand during the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 56-24. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222039740_7445519.jpg
Military personnel from Nellis Air Force Base spread a giant American flag over the field before the start of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Boise State, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222042553_7445519.jpg
Boise State running back Doug Martin (22) holds the MVP trophy after being named the most valuable player of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. Boise State won 56-24. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222118569_7445519.jpg
Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore (11) and running back Doug Martin (22) lift the game trophy after the Broncos defeated Arizona State 56-24 in the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222118668_7445519.jpg
Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore (11) holds up the trophy after Boise State beat Arizona State 56-24 in the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. In the background is Boise State coach Chris Petersen. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222116043_7445519.jpg
Boise State tight end Kyle Efaw (80) celebrates with wide receiver Tyler Shoemaker (89) after Shoemaker scored a touchdown against Arizona State in the first half of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

web1_ap_111222116167_7445519.jpg
Boise State wide receiver Matt Miller (2) catches a pass for a touchdown against Arizona State cornerback Osahon Irabor (24) during the second quarter of the Maaco Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 18: Boise State, Arizona State go long

Date: Dec. 22, 2011

Score: Boise State 56, Arizona State 24

Back story: Boise State entered the game with an 11-1 record, their loss was to TCU and cost them a shot at BCS bowl and possible national championship bid. Arizona State (6-6) took the bid after losing four consecutive games, firing coach Dennis Erickson but allowing him to coach this game.

Game: The 20th Las Vegas Bowl was filled with big plays. Three scores of 98 yards or longer occurred, including Doug Martin’s game-opening 100-yard kickoff to give Boise State a 7-0 lead.

 

The Sun Devils returned the favor with a 98-yard kickoff return by Rashad Ross to start the second half. Arizona State quarterback Brock Osweiler threw an interception on a fourth-down play that was returned for a 100-yard touchdown by Jamar Taylor. Boise’s 56 points was a Las Vegas Bowl record.

Since: Boise State became the first BCS team to win 50 games in a four-year span. Osweiler is the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans. Martin, who was named MVP of the game, plays running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

 