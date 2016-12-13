Las Vegas Bowl Moment 4: UNLV dominates rematch with Central Michigan

To celebrate the local bowl’s 25th anniversary milestone, the Review-Journal will rank the top 25 moments in Las Vegas Bowl history. We’ll relive one moment per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium:

No. 4: UNLV dominates Central Michigan

Date: Dec. 15, 1994

Score: UNLV 52, Central Michigan 24

Back story: UNLV had an upset victory against heavily favored UNR to win a share of the Big West championship and a spot in the Las Vegas Bowl for the first time. The third ever Las Vegas Bowl was a rematch from the regular season when the Rebels fell to Central Michigan 35-23 on the road. The Chippewas won the MAC championship. The Rebels were making their second bowl appearance in 10 years under the guidance of head coach Jeff Horton.

Game: UNLV got its revenge with a dominant win over Central Michigan. Rebels wide receiver Henry Bailey scored four touchdowns on his way to being named MVP. Bailey rushed for three touchdowns on seven carries for 79 yards and added five catches for 101 yards and another score. Central Michigan had four turnovers compared to three touchdowns scored on the day.

Since: Horton never returned to a bowl game with the Rebels and only won six games the following three years. It got worse in 1998 when the Rebels went 0-11 during the season. John Robinson replaced Horton in 1999. Central Michigan didn’t return a bowl until 2006.

