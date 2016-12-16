Las Vegas Bowl: position-by-position breakdown

A look at who has the advantage at each position when Houston meets San Diego State at Sam Boyd Stadium in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

QUARTERBACKS

San Diego State starter Christian Chapman has been solid this season, and ranks 27th in the nation in passing effficiency. He can’t match the dual-threat playmaking ability of Houston starter Greg Ward Jr. who ranks fourth in the country in total offense per game (349.6 yards).

Edge: Houston

RUNNING BACKS

While the Cougars offense is built around Ward, the Aztecs’ is centered around Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year Donnell Pumphrey. The senior is second in the FBS in rushing yards per game (155.2) and has 16 rushing touchdowns. Houston’s leading running back, Duke Catalon, has 510 yards on the year because the team relies on Ward’s legs so much.

Edge: San Diego State

RECEIVERS

Houston has thrown the ball 247 more times than San Diego State this season, so naturally the Cougars have received more production out of its receivers. The Cougars ’ third leading receiver, Steven Dunbar, has 100 more yards on the year than top Aztecs receiver Mikah Holder.

Edge: Houston

OFFENSIVE LINE

San Diego State has allowed four fewer sacks than Houston, and has lost 52 fewer yards off sacks. Behind their line the Aztecs also average 5.9 yards per rushing attempt, while the Cougars muster an average of 3.6 yards on each run play.

Edge: San Diego State

DEFENSIVE LINE

Houston has the best run-stopping unit outside of Alabama, allowing only 2.87 yards per attempt this year. The team is led by freshman defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who was named the winner of the 2016 Bill Willis Award, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive lineman. San Diego State ranks 10th in the country, allowing 3.31 yards per rush.

Edge: Houston

LINEBACKERS

Houston has two terrors off the edge in All-American Athletic Conference honorees Steven Taylor and Tyus Bowser. Taylor has 11.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks this year, while Bowser has 10.5 and 7.5 despite appearing in just seven games. San Diego State’s Calvin Munson has 108 tackles this season.

Edge: Houston

SECONDARY

Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year Damontae Kazee leads the scary back end of the Aztecs’ defense. San Diego State has intercepted 22 passes this season, and is allowing opponents to complete only 52 percent of their passes. Opponents are averaging 6.6 yards per pass attempt against the Aztecs, and 6.7 yards against the Cougars.

Edge: San Diego State

SPECIAL TEAMS

One key matchup in this game could be San Diego State return man Rashaad Penny, the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year, against Houston’s 105th-ranked kickoff coverage unit. Aztecs kicker John Barson has made 19 of his 21 field goal attempts this year.

Edge: San Diego State

INTANGIBLES

Houston head coach Major Applewhite will lead the team for the first time in the Las Vegas Bowl, after being promoted from offensive coordinator. The Cougars will likely be motivated to get their new regime off to a good start, and prove to the world the program is more than departed coach Tom Herman. San Diego State is attempting to win double-digit games for the first time since the 1976-77 seasons.

Edge: Houston

HANDICAPPER’S TAKE

Bruce Marshall (goldsheet.com): Houston 34, San Diego State 23 — Sources report the proud Houston defense is excited for the trip to Las Vegas and a chance to atone for its disturbing 48-44 upset loss at Memphis, the most points the Cougars have allowed since 2012. That might not bode well for San Diego State’s run-dominated attack against a still-stout Houston front seven (3rd nationally vs. run). It’s unlikely the Aztecs passing game (ranked 119th) can pick up the slack if the running game struggles. Expect the Cougars dynamic dual-threat senior quarterback Greg Ward Jr. to have another memorable bowl performance vs. San Diego State’s sagging defense (yielding 1,337 yards over its past three games). I’m not afraid to lay short price with Houston, which should also be more settled after the Tom Herman distractions and the promotion of offensive coordinator Major Applewhite to head coach.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.