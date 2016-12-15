Las Vegas Bowl team history: Houston in Bayou Bucket Classic

Leading up to the Las Vegas Bowl between Houston and San Diego State, the Review-Journal will provide glimpses into each school’s football history. We’ll take a look at each school once per day until game day on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Bayou Bucket Classic

Date: 1971-present

The phrase “familiarity breeds contempt” is certainly applicable to Houston and Rice football. The two schools, located just three miles apart, have had a heat rivalry for 45 years starting in 1971.

In 1974 the series between the two teams was given an official name, the “Bayou Bucket Classic,” as a reference to Houston’s nickname as the “Bayou City.”

The two teams played annually from 1971 to 1995 when they were both members of the Southwest Conference. The two team’s matchup in 1995, an 18-17 Houston win, was the last game in the history of Southwest Conference football.

The rivalry was then renewed in 1999 and the two teams began playing annually again. The games gained extra steam in 2005 when Rice joined Conference USA, which Houston had been a part of since 1996. The Cougars left the league, though, in 2013 for the American Athletic Conference, putting the cross-town rivalry on hiatus yet again.

The two teams have yet to play since 2013, though they have two home-and-home series scheduled for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, and again for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Houston leads the all-time series 29-11.

