Las Vegas Bowl team history: Houston’s Run and Shoot

University of Houston Andre Ware runs with the ball during a game against Rice on Dec. 2, 1989. Ware was named the Heisman winner after the game. He was the first black quarterback to win the award. (File/AP)

Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware, from the University of Houston, poses with the trophy in New York, Dec. 7, 1989. (Ira Strickstein/AP)

University of Houston quarterback Andre Ware, seen here Sept. 29, 1989, set or tied 27 NCAA records leading while the Cougars' high-powered offense. Houston opened the season with a 69-0 rout of UNLV and finished 9-2. (Gaylon Wampler/AP)

University of Houston quarterback and Heisman trophy winner Andre Ware is all smiles after he announced that he would forego his senior year at the university and turn professional, March 16, 1990. (Tim Johnson/AP)

University of Houston quarterback, Andre Ware, center with hands up, shown with his coach Jack Pardee, right, as he was named the winner of the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 2, 1989, Houston, Tx. The rest of the group is unidentified. (Gaylon Wampler/AP)

By BEN GOTZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Leading up to the Las Vegas Bowl between Houston and San Diego State, the Review-Journal will provide glimpses into each school’s football history. We’ll take a look at each school once per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Run and Shoot Offense

Dates: 1987-92

When Houston hired Jack Pardee to take over its program for the 1987 season, the coach brought with him an offense that led to one of the most successful eras in program history.

The system Pardee installed, known as the Run and Shoot, called for throwing the ball on most downs and in just about any situation. Pardee used it with great success with quarterback Jim Kelly in the USFL, and found another perfect pupil at Houston with quarterback Andre Ware.

Ware won the Heisman Trophy in 1989 as the Cougars offense soared to record heights. Houston averaged 624.9 total yards per game that season, still an NCAA record. The Cougars also became the first FBS team to have a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard receiver in the same season.

Pardee left to coach in the NFL after the season but the promotion of offensive coordinator John Jenkins kept the offense rolling the next year. New quarterback David Klinger set an NCAA record with 5,221 total yards in 1990.

The Run and Shoot began to slow down after Jenkin’s first season though, and he posted back-to-back 4-7 records in 1991 and 1992. He resigned in 1993 amid allegations of NCAA violations, and the team’s next head coach, Kim Helton, would make his offense more run-focused.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

 