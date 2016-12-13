Las Vegas Bowl team history: Keenum sets records for Houston

Leading up to the Las Vegas Bowl between Houston and San Diego State, the Review-Journal will provide glimpses into each school’s football history. We’ll take a look at each school once per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Case Keenum’s record-setting arm

Dates: 2006-2011

Houston has been known for its quarterbacks through the years, and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Case Keenum helped rewrite the NCAA record book during his college years.

Keenum, a Brownwood, Texas native, started seven games under coach Art Briles in 2007 after redshirting his first season. He took over the full-time starting job the next year, and flourished in new coach Kevin Sumlin’s system.

Keenum passed for more than 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in his three full seasons as Houston’s starter, which gave him several NCAA passing records when his career ended. He has the most completions (1,546), passing yards (19,217) and passing touchdowns (155) in college history, as well as the most 300-yard passing games (39).

Keenum also set a record by throwing nine touchdowns in a game against Rice during his final season. The Cougars finished the 2011 season 12-1 and ranked No. 20 after beating Penn State in the TicketCity Bowl.

Keenum went undrafted after college but has played for the Texans and the Rams in the NFL, and opened the 2016 season as Los Angeles’ starter. He started nine games with the team before being benched for rookie Jared Goff.

Ben Gotz/Las Vegas Review-Journal. Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.