Las Vegas Bowl team history: Marshall Faulk’s fast feet

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 1993, file photo, San Diego State running back Marshall Faulk breaks away from two Minnesota defenders for a long spectacular touchdown run during an NCAA college football game in San Diego. Faulk, Peyton Manning, and Steve Spurrier will be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year. The National Football Foundation released Wednesday, June 1, 2016, the names of 75 former players and six retired coaches who competed in FBS that will be up for election to the hall of fame.. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

Marshall Faulk, center for San Diego State is taken down by Carlton Gray, left, and Othello Henderson of SCLA during the first quarter of their game Saturday, November 26, 1992 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Diego state's Aztec runningback Marshall Faulk gets some sideline advice from assistant head coach Ron Mims during the first half of college football action against the University of California, Berkeley Golden Bears. Saturday, September 11, 1993 at California's Memorial Stadium. The Bears defeat the Aztecs 45-25 for their second win of the season.(AP Photo/Matt Sumner)

By BEN GOTZ
Leading up to the Las Vegas Bowl between Houston and San Diego State, the Review-Journal will provide glimpses into each school’s football history. We’ll take a look at each school once per day until game day on Dec. 17 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Marshall Faulk’s fast feet

Dates: 1991-1993

The biggest star in San Diego State history didn’t take long to make an impact.

Running back Marshall Faulk set an NCAA record by rushing for 386 yards on 37 carries in his second game as a true freshman against the University of Pacfic. He also scored seven touchdowns in the game, a record for a freshman.

Faulk went on to rush for 1,429 yards as a freshman and 1,630 as a sophomore. Then as a junior he began to showcase the versatility that led to his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, rushing for 1,530 yards while catching 47 passes for 644 yards.

He scored 21 rushing touchdowns that season, and three more as a receiver. Faulk left for the NFL following his junior year, after amassing 5,562 total yards and 62 career touchdowns. He never won the Heisman Trophy but finished ninth in the voting as a freshman, second as a sophomore and fourth as a junior.

Despite only staying in school three years, Faulk still ranks 14th all-time in career touchdowns from scrimmage and 27th in career yards from scrimmage. His all-purpose skillset later became the engine of the St. Louis Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf” offense, which won Super Bowl XXXIV.

