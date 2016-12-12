Las Vegas Bowl team history: San Diego State moves to Division I

Leading up to the Las Vegas Bowl between Houston and San Diego State, the Review-Journal is providing glimpses into each school’s football history. We’ll take a look at each school once per day until game day on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Division I move

Date: 1969

San Diego State did not become a Division I football school until 1969, when it moved into the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference.

The Aztecs spent 33 seasons in the College Division (now Divisions II and III) before getting promoted under coach Don Coryell. Before the switch, Coryell led San Diego State to two undefeated seasons in 1966 (11-0) and 1968 (9-0-1).

The school became a founding member of the Pacific Coast Athletic Association (now known as the Big West Conference) when it moved up, along with Long Beach State, Fresno State, Cal State-Los Angeles, San Jose State and Pacific.

San Diego State adjusted to Division I well, winning the PCAA outright twice in the conference’s first four seasons and tying for a share of the league title in another. The Aztecs finished their first year in Division I ranked No. 18 in the coaches’ poll after defeating Boston 28-7 in the Pasadena Bowl, known as the Junior Rose Bowl.

