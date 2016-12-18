Posted Updated 

Las Vegas Bowl by the numbers

San Diego State players prepare to take the field to play Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By BILL BRADLEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

-1 - Rushing yards by San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey in the first quarter.

0 - Yards gained off seven punts by Houston, which made five fair catches

1 - Losses for Houston’s Major Applewhite as a head coach.

3.5 - Tackles for loss by Houston all-American Ed Oliver, who finished the season with 23.

4 - Second-half interceptions by three San Diego State defenders.

5 - Games this season in which Houston shutout the opponent in the first quarter.

7 - Quarterback sacks by seven San Diego State players, its most in a game since 1996 (at UNLV).

11 - Victories this season by San Diego State, tying a mark by three other Aztec teams and their second in as many years.

20 - Seniors in Houston history to compete in bowl games for all four years with six players reaching that goal Saturday.

25 - Anniversary of the Las Vegas Bowl.

32 - Yards rushing by San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny, who finished the season with 1,032 yards.

56 - Former winning streak by Houston when the Cougars led by at least 10 points.

115 - Final rushing yards by Pumphrey in Las Vegas Bowl.

250 - Total yards by San Diego State in the final three quarters.

2,133 - Season rushing yards by Pumphrey, helping the Aztecs become the first NCAA team to have a 2,000-yard rusher (Pumphrey) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Penny) in the same season.

2,375 - Career rushing yards by Houston’s Greg Ward Jr., who is now the Cougars’ career leader for rushing among quarterbacks.

6,405 - Final career rushing yards by Pumphrey, an NCAA record.

 