Las Vegas Bowl by the numbers

-1 - Rushing yards by San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey in the first quarter.

0 - Yards gained off seven punts by Houston, which made five fair catches

1 - Losses for Houston’s Major Applewhite as a head coach.

3.5 - Tackles for loss by Houston all-American Ed Oliver, who finished the season with 23.

4 - Second-half interceptions by three San Diego State defenders.

5 - Games this season in which Houston shutout the opponent in the first quarter.

7 - Quarterback sacks by seven San Diego State players, its most in a game since 1996 (at UNLV).

11 - Victories this season by San Diego State, tying a mark by three other Aztec teams and their second in as many years.

20 - Seniors in Houston history to compete in bowl games for all four years with six players reaching that goal Saturday.

25 - Anniversary of the Las Vegas Bowl.

32 - Yards rushing by San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny, who finished the season with 1,032 yards.

56 - Former winning streak by Houston when the Cougars led by at least 10 points.

115 - Final rushing yards by Pumphrey in Las Vegas Bowl.

250 - Total yards by San Diego State in the final three quarters.

2,133 - Season rushing yards by Pumphrey, helping the Aztecs become the first NCAA team to have a 2,000-yard rusher (Pumphrey) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Penny) in the same season.

2,375 - Career rushing yards by Houston’s Greg Ward Jr., who is now the Cougars’ career leader for rushing among quarterbacks.

6,405 - Final career rushing yards by Pumphrey, an NCAA record.