San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

Donnel Pumphrey rushed for 115 yards to become the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher and San Diego State intercepted Houston’s Greg Ward Jr. four times and had seven sacks en route to a 34-10 victory over the Cougars in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday before an announced crowd of 29,286 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

2016 LAS VEGAS BOWL CHAMPS! — SDSU Aztec Football (@Aztec_Football) December 17, 2016

Pumphrey, a Canyon Springs High School product, broke Ron Dayne’s official NCAA career rushing record of 6,397 yards on a 15-yard run with 12:33 left in the fourth quarter and finished his college career with 6,405 yards.

Pumphrey, who entered needing 108 yards to break the mark, was held to minus-1 yards on 7 carries in the first quarter but broke free for a 30-yard run in the second quarter and had 58 yards at halftime. He scored on a 32-yard run with 3:14 left in the third quarter to push his total to 97 yards before breaking outside for 15 yards on the first play of the Aztecs’ next series in the fourth quarter.

"A historic moment in college football history." We couldn't be more proud of one of our own, Donnel Pumphrey. #AztecFBpic.twitter.com/n0SCcKjcl9 — GoAztecs (@GoAztecs) December 17, 2016

Pumphrey’s touchdown put San Diego State ahead 13-10 and Ron Smith made it 20-10 when he scored on a 54-yard interception return on Houston’s next possession. Kameron Kelly had two interceptions and Calvin Munson one for the Aztecs, (11-3), who erased an early 10-0 deficit en route to their school record-tying 11th victory.

Ward Jr. completed 25 of 34 passes for 229 yards for the Cougars (9-4) and was held to zero yards rushing and a touchdown on 22 carries.