Posted Updated 

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_cropfbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_030--1-_7616063.jpgBuy Photo
San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) celebrates with his father, Donnel Humphrey Sr., after defeating Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_009_7616063.jpgBuy Photo
San Diego State fullback Nick Bawden (15) is tripped up by Houston linebackers Steven Taylor (41) and Tyus Bowser (81) and during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_013_7616063.jpg
San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) scores a touchdown against Houston during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_014_7616063.jpg
San Diego State fans cheer during a football game against Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_015_7616063.jpg
Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) looks to get past San Diego State during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_016_7616063.jpg
San Diego State wide receiver Mikah Holder (6) is taken down by Houston defense during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_017_7616063.jpg
Houston wide receiver Linell Bonner (15) gets past San Diego State safety Parker Baldwin (33) in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_018_7616063.jpg
San Diego State cornerback Ron Smith (17) and safety Kameron Kelly (7) celebrate a touchdown on an interception by Smith against Houston during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_019_7616063.jpg
San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny (20) is taken down by Houston defense during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_020_7616063.jpg
Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) runs the ball against San Diego State during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_021_7616063.jpg
San Diego State running back Juwan Washington (29) gets past Houston cornerback Howard Wilson (6) to score a touchdown during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_022_7616063.jpg
San Diego State running back Juwan Washington (29) runs the ball against Houston during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_023_7616063.jpg
Houston wide receiver Steven Dunbar (88) misses a pass while playing San Diego State during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_024_7616063.jpg
San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) runs the ball past Houston cornerback Howard Wilson (6) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_025_7616063.jpg
San Diego State fans cheer as their team plays Houston during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_026_7616063.jpg
San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) gets past Houston during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_027_7616063.jpg
Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) makes a pass while playing San Diego State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_028_7616063.jpg
San Diego State quarterback Christian Chapman (10) looks to get past Houston linebacker Tyus Bowser (81) in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_029_7616063.jpg
San Diego State fans cheer as their team plays Houston during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_030_7616063.jpg
San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) celebrates with his father, Donnel Humphrey Sr., after defeating Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_031_7616063.jpg
San Diego State wide receiver Marc Ellis (47) celebrates after defeating Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_032_7616063.jpg
San Diego State defensive lineman Kyle Kelley (59) and San Diego State wide receiver Curtis Anderson III (97) celebrate after defeating Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_033_7616063.jpg
San Diego State head coach Rocky Long celebrates after defeating Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_034_7616063.jpg
San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19), second from left, celebrates with his father, Donnel Humphrey Sr., left, along with fans and teammates after defeating Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_035_7616063.jpg
San Diego State defensive lineman Forrest Hanlon (99) celebrates after defeating Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_036_7616063.jpg
San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) celebrates after defeating Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_037_7616063.jpg
San Diego State head coach Rocky Long, left, and Houston head coach Major Applewhite shake hands after San Diego State won 43-10 in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_012_7616063.jpg
San Diego State wide receiver Quest Truxton (85) is tackled by Houston wide receiver Linell Bonner (15) during in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_038_7616063.jpg
San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) is tackled by Houston linebacker Matthew Adams (9) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_039_7616063.jpg
Members of the military present the flag at the start of the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_040_7616063.jpg
San Diego State players prepare to take the field to play Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_041_7616063.jpg
San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) runs the ball against Houston during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_042_7616063.jpg
Houston running back Duke Catalon (2) is tackled by San Diego State cornerback Ron Smith (17) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_043_7616063.jpg
A vendor with cotton candy as San Diego State plays Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_044_7616063.jpg
Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) runs the ball against San Diego State during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_045_7616063.jpg
San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) looks to get past Houston linebacker Matthew Adams (9) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_046_7616063.jpg
San Diego State tight end David Wells (88) runs the ball against Houston during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_006_7616063.jpg
San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) steps out of bounds while trying to evade Houston defense during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_003_7616063.jpg
Houston cheerleaders warm up before their team plays San Diego State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_005_7616063.jpg
San Diego State players take the field before playing Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_004_7616063.jpg
Houston players take the field before playing San Diego State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_002_7616063.jpg
San Diego State wide receiver Kendrick Mathis (4) catches a pass while warming up before playing Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_007_7616063.jpg
Houston wide receiver Keith Corbin (18) is tackled by San Diego State cornerback Ron Smith (17) just outside of the end zone during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_008_7616063.jpg
Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) scores a touchdown against San Diego State during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_010_7616063.jpg
Houston wide receiver Isaiah Johnson (14) runs the ball against San Diego State during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_011_7616063.jpg
Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) gets past San Diego State defensive lineman Noble Hall (95) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

web1_fbc_vegasbowl_121716cs_001_7616063.jpg
Houston players warm up before playing San Diego State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Donnel Pumphrey rushed for 115 yards to become the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher and San Diego State intercepted Houston’s Greg Ward Jr. four times and had seven sacks en route to a 34-10 victory over the Cougars in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday before an announced crowd of 29,286 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Pumphrey, a Canyon Springs High School product, broke Ron Dayne’s official NCAA career rushing record of 6,397 yards on a 15-yard run with 12:33 left in the fourth quarter and finished his college career with 6,405 yards.

Pumphrey, who entered needing 108 yards to break the mark, was held to minus-1 yards on 7 carries in the first quarter but broke free for a 30-yard run in the second quarter and had 58 yards at halftime. He scored on a 32-yard run with 3:14 left in the third quarter to push his total to 97 yards before breaking outside for 15 yards on the first play of the Aztecs’ next series in the fourth quarter.

Pumphrey’s touchdown put San Diego State ahead 13-10 and Ron Smith made it 20-10 when he scored on a 54-yard interception return on Houston’s next possession. Kameron Kelly had two interceptions and Calvin Munson one for the Aztecs, (11-3), who erased an early 10-0 deficit en route to their school record-tying 11th victory.

Ward Jr. completed 25 of 34 passes for 229 yards for the Cougars (9-4) and was held to zero yards rushing and a touchdown on 22 carries.

 
 