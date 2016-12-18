Posted 

San Diego State beats Houston in 25th Las Vegas Bowl, 34-10

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) scores a touchdown against Houston during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston players warm up before playing San Diego State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State wide receiver Kendrick Mathis (4) catches a pass while warming up before playing Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston cheerleaders warm up before their team plays San Diego State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston players take the field before playing San Diego State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State players take the field before playing Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) steps out of bounds while trying to evade Houston defense during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston wide receiver Keith Corbin (18) is tackled by San Diego State cornerback Ron Smith (17) just outside of the end zone during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) scores a touchdown against San Diego State during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State fullback Nick Bawden (15) is tripped up by Houston linebackers Steven Taylor (41) and Tyus Bowser (81) and during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston wide receiver Isaiah Johnson (14) runs the ball against San Diego State during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) gets past San Diego State defensive lineman Noble Hall (95) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State wide receiver Quest Truxton (85) is tackled by Houston wide receiver Linell Bonner (15) during in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State fans cheer during a football game against Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) looks to get past San Diego State during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State wide receiver Mikah Holder (6) is taken down by Houston defense during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston wide receiver Linell Bonner (15) gets past San Diego State safety Parker Baldwin (33) in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State cornerback Ron Smith (17) and safety Kameron Kelly (7) celebrate a touchdown on an interception by Smith against Houston during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny (20) is taken down by Houston defense during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) runs the ball against San Diego State during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State running back Juwan Washington (29) gets past Houston cornerback Howard Wilson (6) to score a touchdown during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State running back Juwan Washington (29) runs the ball against Houston during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston wide receiver Steven Dunbar (88) misses a pass while playing San Diego State during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) runs the ball past Houston cornerback Howard Wilson (6) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State fans cheer as their team plays Houston during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) gets past Houston during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) makes a pass while playing San Diego State in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State quarterback Christian Chapman (10) looks to get past Houston linebacker Tyus Bowser (81) in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State fans cheer as their team plays Houston during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) celebrates with his father, Donnel Humphrey Sr., after defeating Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State wide receiver Marc Ellis (47) celebrates after defeating Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State defensive lineman Kyle Kelley (59) and San Diego State wide receiver Curtis Anderson III (97) celebrate after defeating Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State head coach Rocky Long celebrates after defeating Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19), second from left, celebrates with his father, Donnel Humphrey Sr., left, along with fans and teammates after defeating Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State defensive lineman Forrest Hanlon (99) celebrates after defeating Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) celebrates after defeating Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. San Diego State won 34-10. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State head coach Rocky Long, left, and Houston head coach Major Applewhite shake hands after San Diego State won 43-10 in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) is tackled by Houston linebacker Matthew Adams (9) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the military present the flag at the start of the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State players prepare to take the field to play Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) runs the ball against Houston during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston running back Duke Catalon (2) is tackled by San Diego State cornerback Ron Smith (17) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A vendor with cotton candy as San Diego State plays Houston in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) runs the ball against San Diego State during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey (19) looks to get past Houston linebacker Matthew Adams (9) during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Diego State tight end David Wells (88) runs the ball against Houston during the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

It looked bleak for Donnel Pumphrey to break Ron Dayne’s FBS all-time rushing record in his hometown.

The San Diego State running back was going backwards in his chase to 6,397 yards against Houston, which was playing like the No. 3 rushing defense in the nation to start the Las Vegas Bowl Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Pumphrey, who needed 108 rushing yards to break the record, was at minus-one yard to begin the second quarter. Then in a flash, the shifty running back from Canyon Springs High was loose on the left side of the field for 30 yards.

The big gain got the ball rolling for Pumphrey’s record-breaking performance as the Aztecs cruised to a 34-10 victory after trailing by 10 in the second quarter. Pumphrey ended his homecoming with 115 yards on the ground, a new record and the MVP trophy of the 25th Las Vegas Bowl.

An announced crowd of 29,286 filled Sam Boyd Stadium to witness Pumphrey’s historic day.

“To experience all this with my teammates, family and friends, it’s amazing,” Pumphrey said. “This is where it all started. To end my college career here is amazing.”

It started rough on offense for the Aztecs, but the defense kept them in the game before Pumphrey struck gold.

The San Diego State defense recorded four interceptions and seven sacks to hand Houston’s explosive quarterback Greg Ward Jr. a nightmare performance in his final collegiate game and a sour debut for Major Applewhite, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach last week.

Ward went 25 of 34 for 229 passing yards and gained 57 rushing yards on 22 carries, but lost every rushing yard thanks to San Diego State’s seven sacks. Ward did rush for a 2-yard touchdown to put the Cougars ahead 10-0 late in the first quarter. It was Ward’s 39th career rushing touchdown, tying a program record with Bryce Beall.

The Aztecs, who lead the nation in interceptions with 26, picked off Ward on Houston’s first three drives of the second half. Ward entered the bowl with only nine interceptions on the season.

“We kept giving them opportunities and putting them in favorable territory with the miss-communication and turnovers,” Applewhite said. “When you give a great back (Pumphrey) that many at-bats and that many opportunities, one is going to spit at some point and it did.”

Pumphrey was stuck at -1 rushing yard after seven carries before his 30-yarder. Pumphrey ripped off a 32-yard rushing touchdown with 3:14 left in the third quarter to give San Diego State its first lead at 13-10.

San Diego State’s Ron Smith returned a Ward interception 54 yards for a touchdown and a 20-10 lead as the rout was on for the Aztecs. Kameron Kelly picked off Ward twice and Calvin Munson also recorded an interception.

“This win should say we belong in the top 25,” San Diego State coach Rocky Long said. “Hopefully people will know we’re a good program. There was a lot of talk about Houston and how they beat Louisville and Oklahoma.”

Pumphrey broke the former Wisconsin running back’s record on a 15-yard carry at the 12:26 mark of the fourth quarter. Pumphrey now sits ahead of Dayne on the all-time list with 6,405 career rushing yards.

San Diego State quarterback Christian Chapman completed 10 of 14 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown pass to Curtis Anderson.

Houston, which held a 10-6 halftime lead, was without its best wide receiver Chance Allen, who was suspended Saturday for missing curfew.

San Diego State, the back-to-back Mountain West champions, made a statement against a Houston program with aspirations to join the Big 12 conference.

“It stinks,” Applewhite said about grading his debut. “It’s not what what we wanted.”

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.

 
 